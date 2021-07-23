India's star boxer MC Mary Kom received a heartwarming message from her children, wishing her luck ahead of her Tokyo Olympics bow. Prince Chungthanglen Kom, Khupneivar Kom and Rechungvar Kom were seen in the video wishing their mother. The official handle #Tokyo2020 for India shared a video captioned, "MC Mary Kom's children send a lovely message for their mother! Send yours, in the replies below #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #TeamIndia | @MangteC."

Mary Kom will be aiming for gold in Tokyo 2020, having won the bronze medal on her Olympic debut in London 2012 (losing to eventual champion Nicola Adams of Britain in the semis). At the time, she was the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal.

However, the Indian star boxer and six-time world champion couldn't qualify for 2016 Rio Games.

She went on to bring more glory by winning gold at the Asian Games in 2014 and becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in boxing in the event.

Disappointment followed again as she failed to qualify for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. However, she roared back and won the gold medal in Australia's Gold Coast.

She will be India's flag beareralong with men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh at the Tokyo opening ceremony before she competes in the 51kg flyweight competition.

Mary Kom will face fierce competition from Turkish favourite Buse Naz Cakiroglu -- who beat her in the world championship semi-finals in 2019.