Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom has won it all inside the boxing ring but the one thing that is still missing from her illustrious medal tally is an Olympic gold. Mary Kom won the bronze medal in her debut at the quadrennial event in London back in 2012. In the next edition of the Games, the Indian veteran failed to make cut for Rio Olympics. Making it clear that Tokyo Olympics will be her last Olympic appearance, the 38-year-old six-time world champion has flown to Italy to prepare for the Games and avoid travel restrictions due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

In her debut Olympic Games in London, Mary Kom competed in the 51kg category after dominating the ring in 46 and 48kg categories.

Although she failed to go the distance in London, Mary Kom created history by becoming the first Indian woman boxer to bag an Olympic medal (bronze).

Mary Kom lost the semi-final bout 6-11 to Britain's Nicola Adams, who also went on to win the gold medal at the London Olympics.

After bringing an Olympic bronze medal home, the Indian veteran tasted success at the Asian Games in 2014, becoming the first woman from the country to bag a gold medal in boxing in the event.

She failed to qualify for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games but made amends four years later by winning the gold medal in Australia's Gold Coast.

While the Indian boxer would be willing to make her last appearance at the Games a memorable one, Mary Kom did face a hiccup leading up to the Olympics.

She had to settle for a silver medal at the Asian Boxing Championships after going down against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the gold medal bout.

For the first time in the country's history, nine boxers have made the cut for the Olympic Games.