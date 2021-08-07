Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia will be aiming to add to India's medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Golfer Aditi is currently ranked second after an impressive performance in Round 3 of the women's individual stroke play. On Friday, the 23-year-old Indian rolled in five birdies to be placed second on twelve-under 201 ahead of a New Zealander, an Australian, a Japanese and a Danish golfer, who are all tied on third position. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing to deliver gold in athletics for India. Earlier, he topped the qualification round with a first round javelin throw of 86.65m. He finished ahead of gold medal favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who struggled in his first two throws during qualification. He crossed the automatic qualification mark with a 85.64 throw. On the other hand, Bajrang Punia will be aiming to recover from his semifinal loss and put in a winning display in the men's freestyle 65kg bronze medal bout.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020

August 07 2021 05:20 (IST) 2nd hole at par for Aditi! Aditi keeps her lead with a par finish in hole 2. Japan and New Zealand are catching up with the Indian golfer as they both move to -11. Aditi still second with -12.

August 07 2021 05:12 (IST) Aditi starts well! Aditi Ashok starts with a par in Round 4. She is still in second place but others are catching up now.

August 07 2021 04:51 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is in with a chance to win country's first medal in golf at the Games. Bajrang Punia will also fight for bronze later in the day while Neeraj Chopra will look to continue his fine form and bring a medal in athletics for India.