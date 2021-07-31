The Tokyo Olympics resume on Saturday with the Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was halted due to inclement weather on Friday, where golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be in action for India. Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will begin their campaign in women's discus throw while archer Atanu Das will be up against Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in men's individual 1/8 eliminations. Amit Panghal, the top-ranked boxer in the men's 48-52kg category, will look to progress to the quarter-finals by beating Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will also be competing in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification and will progress to the medal round later in the day if they make the cut. PV Sindhu will headline India's schedule when she takes on World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying in badminton women's singles semi-final.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES From Tokyo Olympics 2020

July 31 2021 06:35 (IST) Seema Punia completes her third attempt now! Seema Punia registers 58.93 in her third attempt. Its her lowest today! She is still sixth now!

July 31 2021 06:31 (IST) Seema Punia is sixth now!

Seema Punia is sixth now in the standings, behind Melina Robert-Michon, Jorinde van Klinken, Shadae Lawrence, Kristin Pudenz, Sandra Perkovic.

July 31 2021 06:20 (IST) Seema Punia 3rd after second attempt! With a throw of 60.57, Seema Punia is now third in the qualification round in women's discuss throw Group A.

July 31 2021 06:16 (IST) Six athletes start with a foul throw! Six athletes, including India's Seema Punia, started the women's discuss throw event with a foul. Sandra Perkovic is leading the Group A with a throw of 63.75.

July 31 2021 06:03 (IST) Seema Punia fails in her first attempt! India's Seema Punia failed in her first attempt in women's discuss throw qualification round.

July 31 2021 04:57 (IST) Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. After India was assured of its second medal thanks to Lovlina Borgohain, another women's boxer Pooja Rani will look to do the same on Saturday. PV Sindhu will have a tough challenge as she takes on Tai Tzu-ying to become the only Indian female athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. This and a lot more in store for you today. Stay tuned.