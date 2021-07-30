Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates: Archer Deepika Kumari Faces K Perova With Eyes On Quarters
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Rahi Sarnobat put in a poor show in the rapid round of 25m Pistol Women's Qualification, registering a total score of 574. The shooter is 32nd in the qualification standings.
Rahi Sarnobat kicked off India's campaign on Friday, with a disappointing showing in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification event, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The 30-year-old registered a total score of 286 in the rapid qualification round, taking her total score to 573. The shooter is currently 32nd in the standings, and only eight participants will qualify for the final. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker will be aiming to build on her fine form from Thursday, and put in a good score. Other than shooting, India will also have archer Deepika Kumar, sprinter Dutee Chand and shutter PV Sindhu in action on Friday.
The men's hockey team will be high on confidence when they take on Japan after having beaten defending Olympic champions Argentina yesterday. Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark yesterday and will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The women's hockey team will search for their first win in the Games when they clash with Ireland. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will have her quarterfinal bout and Dutee will compete in women's 100m sprint.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 05:59 (IST)Deepika Kumari in action for India!The Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations is about to begin, and archer Deepika Kumari will be in action for India!She will face ROC's Ksneia Perova.
- 05:48 (IST)Rahi Sarnobat finishes with a total score of 573Sarnobat registered a score of 96 in Series 3 of Rapid qualification. In total, her score 573 (precision+rapid). Her current ranking is 32nd. Only the top eight shooters will qualify for the final!
- 05:43 (IST)Good showing by Rahi Sarnobat!The 30-year-old is keeping up her hopes for qualifying for the final, with a 94-score in Rapid Series 2.
- 05:36 (IST)Rahi Sarnobat registers a score of 96 in Rapid Series 1!Sarnobat has already begun, and the shooter has registered a score of 96 in Rapid Series 1. She is currently 25th in the standings.
- 05:34 (IST)Can Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat shine for India?The 25m Pistol Women's Qualification has already begun. Manu Bhakar and Rahi Sarnobat will be headlining India in this event.The duo will be attempting 30 shots each in the rapid qualification. After the precision qualification round, Bhaker is fifth and Sarnobat is 25th.The top eight will qualify for the final.
- 05:27 (IST)India's schedule for July 30The Indian contingent have plenty of events for Friday, with the likes of Manu Bhakar and Rahi Sarnobat taking part in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid. There will also be some athletics events with Dutee Chand also participating.
- 04:08 (IST)Hello and welcome!Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Lots of Indian athletes will be in action on Friday. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who finished strong on Thursday, will start the day for India along with Udayan Mane.