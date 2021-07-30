Rahi Sarnobat kicked off India's campaign on Friday, with a disappointing showing in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification event, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The 30-year-old registered a total score of 286 in the rapid qualification round, taking her total score to 573. The shooter is currently 32nd in the standings, and only eight participants will qualify for the final. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker will be aiming to build on her fine form from Thursday, and put in a good score. Other than shooting, India will also have archer Deepika Kumar, sprinter Dutee Chand and shutter PV Sindhu in action on Friday.

The men's hockey team will be high on confidence when they take on Japan after having beaten defending Olympic champions Argentina yesterday. Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark yesterday and will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The women's hockey team will search for their first win in the Games when they clash with Ireland. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will have her quarterfinal bout and Dutee will compete in women's 100m sprint.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020