India have taken a 5-3 lead against Germany in their men's hockey bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday. The match is being held at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Wrestler Anshu Malik lost her repechage round 2 at the women's freestyle 57kg category. She lost 1-5 to ROC's Valeria Koblova. Also, Vinesh Phogat began her day with a win against Sofia Mattsson in the wrestling freestyle 53kg 1/8 finals. She registered a 7-1 victory. Meanwhile, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will also be in action and will put their challenge forward for India. Dahiya will compete in the final of men's freestyle 57kg category while Deepak will compete for the bronze medal in men's freestyle 86kg category.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020