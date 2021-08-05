Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: India Lead 5-3 vs Germany In Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India have taken a 5-3 lead against Germany in their ongoing men's hockey bronze medal match, at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday.
India have taken a 5-3 lead against Germany in their men's hockey bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday. The match is being held at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Wrestler Anshu Malik lost her repechage round 2 at the women's freestyle 57kg category. She lost 1-5 to ROC's Valeria Koblova. Also, Vinesh Phogat began her day with a win against Sofia Mattsson in the wrestling freestyle 53kg 1/8 finals. She registered a 7-1 victory. Meanwhile, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will also be in action and will put their challenge forward for India. Dahiya will compete in the final of men's freestyle 57kg category while Deepak will compete for the bronze medal in men's freestyle 86kg category.
- 08:06 (IST)INDIA PRESS HARDER | 8:52' 3rd | GER 3-5 INDSince their fourth goal, the match has been all about India. They are pressing harder and trying to score another goal!
- 08:04 (IST)INDIA EXTEND THEIR LEAD | 11:36' 3rd | GER 3-5Simranjeet scores for India, and they extend their lead by a field goal!
- 08:01 (IST)INDIA TAKE THE LEAD | 13:51' 3rd | GER 3-4 INDRUPINDER SCORES! HE CONVERTS THE PENALTY STROKE AND INDIA GET THE LEAD!
- 07:59 (IST)Penalty stroke for India | 14:03' 3rd | GER 3-4 INDIts a penalty stroke for India!!! Germany refer it, but the referee's decision holds!
- 07:57 (IST)3rd quarter begins | GER 3-3 INDThe third quarter begins with the scores level at 3-3.
- 07:57 (IST)Wrestling: UPDATE!Vinesh Phogat has defeated Sofia Mattsson in the wrestling freestyle 53kg 1/8 finals. She sealed a 7-1 win!
- 07:47 (IST)Wrestling: UPDATE!Anshu Malik has lost her repechage round 2 at the women's freestyle 57kg category! She lost 1-5 to ROC's Valeria Koblova!
- 07:46 (IST)INDIA EQUALISE | 1:19' 2nd | GER 3-3 IND
Harmanpreet scores his sixth goal of the tournament! India receive a penalty corner and Harmanpreet converts it with much aplomb! 3-3!
- 07:42 (IST)India pull one back | 3:11' 2nd | GER 3-2 INDIt was a penalty corner, and Harmanpreet has his attempt saved. Hardik scores on the rebound.
- 07:39 (IST)ANOTHER GOAL FOR GERMANY | 5:10' 2nd | GER 3-1 INDIndia began to pass around near their goal, and then a mispass gifted the ball to the Germans near the right flank. Furk converted it via a short cross.
- 07:37 (IST)WELLEN GIVES GERMANY THE LEAD | 6:41' 2nd | GER 2-1 INDRuhr runs against the Indian defence, and puts in a wonderful through ball for Niklas Wellen, who directs it past Sreejesh!
- 07:35 (IST)Germany try to find empty spaces | 8:19' 2nd | GER 1-1 INDGermany are continuously poking the Indian defence, and trying to find empty spaces to attack on. India are sitting deep and defending hard.
- 07:29 (IST)SIMRANJEET EQUALISES | 13:08' 2nd | GER 1-1 INDA fantastic equaliser by Simranjeet. India build up from the centre of the pitch, and Simranjeet's reverse hit in front of the goal does the job!
- 07:27 (IST)2nd quarter begins | GER 1-0 INDThe second quarter has begun. India really need to improve and find an equaliser.
- 07:23 (IST)1st quarter over | GER 1-0 INDThe first quarter ends and Germany lead 1-0 against India. It rained penalty corners for the Germans in the first quarter, and India really need to build some momentum.
- 07:14 (IST)Cagey first half | 3:33' 1st | GER 1-0 INDIndia are absorbing the pressure thrown at them by quick German attacks. India are trying to rebuild, but Germany are regrouping fast.
- 07:10 (IST)Ruhr tears past the Indian midfield | 7:24' 1st | GER 1-0 INDJan Christopher Ruhr dribbles past the Indian midfield, but loses balance. He gets tackled near the Indian goal.
- 07:06 (IST)RUPINDERRR | 10:48' 1st | GER 1-0 INDIt was directed to Rupinder, and his attempt hits the first German on the way.
- 07:06 (IST)Penalty corner for India | 10:54' 1st | GER 1-0 INDMandeep gets a penalty corner for India. Can they equalize?
- 07:03 (IST)GERMANY GRAB AN EARLY LEAD | 13:21' 1st | GER 1-0 INDTimur Oruz gives Germany an early lead!!! Its also his first goal of the tournament, and it was a field goal.
- 07:00 (IST)The action begins!And we are underway at the Oi Hockey Stadium, as India take on Germany in their bronze medal match!
- 06:58 (IST)Team huddles!The national anthems are over, and both teams form their respective huddles.
- 06:55 (IST)Both teams walk in for the formalities!Both teams have entered the venue for the formalities. National anthems have begun!
- 06:54 (IST)Head to head record at the OlympicsIndia have faced Germany five times, winning only once. Meanwhile, Germany have won thrice. Can India register another win today?
- 06:43 (IST)India's starting lineup!Here is India's starting lineup for the bronze medal match:
- 06:40 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the men's hockey bronze medal match between India and Germany. Having not won a medal for more than four decades, India will be aiming for glory against the mighty Germans! Stay tuned folks!
