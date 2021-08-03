Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: India Lose To Belgium In Hockey Semis, To Play For Bronze
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India concede again as Belgium take 2:4 lead in the fourth quarter in the men's hockey semifinals.
India went behind in the fourth quarter again as they conceded their fourth through a penalty stroke. Belgium had earlier taken the lead in the final quarter with Alexander Hendrickx scoring the third through a penalty corner. Indian started strongly as they ended the first quarter on a high. They turned it around with two goals after conceding early in the first quarter. Loick Luypaert scored Belgium's first while Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh got into the scoresheet for India and helped to make a comeback against Belgium in the first semi-final. India had booked a place in the semi-final through a 3-1 win against Great Britain in the quarterfinals, their first semis appearance since 1972. A win today will guarantee an Olympic hockey medal since 1980. Belgium, on the other hand, defeated Spain 3-1 to set up a clash with an in-form India. Earlier, India's Annu Rani finished 14th in the women's javelin throw qualification Group A and failed to make it to the finals. She registered throws of 50.35m, 53.19m and 54.04m which wasn't enough to put her in the top 12. India's Sonam Malik will put India's challenge forward in wrestling and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will exhibit his skills in men's shot put.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 08:37 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - Final QuarterAfter back-to-back penalty corners, India concede their fourth through a penalty stroke by Hendrickx, who also completes a hat-trickScore: 2:4
- 08:28 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - Final QuarterBelgium take lead with a third goal through a penalty cornerIndia are a man down for the time being and also a goal down now. Tough task aheadScore: 2:3
- 08:19 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey -Third Quarter EndsBoth teams showcased some strong defensive skills to keep the score tied at 2:2All to play for in the final quarter now
- 08:09 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey -Third QuarterBoth teams are attacking relentlessly as India fail to capitalise through their fifth penalty cornerScore: 2:2
- 07:55 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - Second QuarterIndia and Belgium reach half-time at 2:2An exciting first half comes to an end
- 07:44 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - Second QuarterIndia are hanging on by their fingernails as Belgium attack through penalty cornersIndia have conceded 7 penalty corners in this match alreadyScore: 2:2
- 07:40 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - Second QuarterIndia concede early in the second quarter as Alexander Robby scores for BelgiumScore: 2:2
- 07:20 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - First QuarterIndia take the lead as Mandeep Singh scores against BelgiumWhat a remarkable comeback for the men in blueScore: 2:1
- 07:15 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - First QuarterIndia equalise immediately through Harmanpreet Singh against BelgiumRelief for the Indians, who went down early in the first quarterScore: 1:1
- 07:06 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's Hockey - First QuarterIndia concede early as Loick Luypaert A scores against India through a penalty cornerScore: 0:1
- 06:51 (IST)Hockey - India vs Belgium - Semi-finalMen's HockeyAfter performing brilliantly in Olympics so far, India will face their toughest test when they take on Belgium in the men's hockey semifinalsHere's India's Playing XI for the match:
- 06:37 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group AWomen's Javelin - Annu Rani Fails To QualifyIndia's Annu Rani throws 54.04 in her third attemptShe out of reckoning now as she moves out of the top 12 position with earlier throws of 50.35m and 53.19mRank 14
- 06:29 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group AWomen's JavelinAfter her first two attempts of 50.35m and 53.19m, India's Annu Rani is ranked 14th currently
- 06:17 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group AWomen's JavelinIndia's Annu Rani throws 53.19m in her second attemptShe is ranked 12th currentlyMaria Andrejczyk of Poland is leading with the best throw of 65.24m
- 06:01 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group AWomen's JavelinIndia's Annu Rani throws 50.35m in her first attemptShe is ranked 6th after the first throw
- 05:58 (IST)Tokyo 2020, August 3 India Schedule!Here's the schedule for India on August 3 in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- 05:55 (IST)Hello And Welcome - August 3- Tokyo 2020Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Tokyo 2020After an exciting and quite a successful day for the Indians yesterday, the country's athletes participating today will be expected of the samethe men's hockey team will look will play meet Belgium in the semisAnnu Rani will compete in women's javelin throw, Sonam Malik will put India's challenge forward in wrestling and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will begin his Olympic journey in men's shot putSo lets buckle up and enjoy the ride!