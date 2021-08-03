India went behind in the fourth quarter again as they conceded their fourth through a penalty stroke. Belgium had earlier taken the lead in the final quarter with Alexander Hendrickx scoring the third through a penalty corner. Indian started strongly as they ended the first quarter on a high. They turned it around with two goals after conceding early in the first quarter. Loick Luypaert scored Belgium's first while Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh got into the scoresheet for India and helped to make a comeback against Belgium in the first semi-final. India had booked a place in the semi-final through a 3-1 win against Great Britain in the quarterfinals, their first semis appearance since 1972. A win today will guarantee an Olympic hockey medal since 1980. Belgium, on the other hand, defeated Spain 3-1 to set up a clash with an in-form India. Earlier, India's Annu Rani finished 14th in the women's javelin throw qualification Group A and failed to make it to the finals. She registered throws of 50.35m, 53.19m and 54.04m which wasn't enough to put her in the top 12. India's Sonam Malik will put India's challenge forward in wrestling and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will exhibit his skills in men's shot put.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020