Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: India Take Lead Against Australia In Women's Hockey Quarterfinals
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team took the lead in the second quarter against Australia in the quarterfinals.
Tokyo Olympics: India women's hockey team faced Australia.© AFP
The Indian women's hockey team took the lead after Gurjit Kaur scored through a penalty corner against Australia in the second quarter of the quarterfinal match. India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput started their rounds as they aim to make amends in the disappointing shootings results so far in Tokyo for India as they began in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification. Sprinter Dutee Chand ran her season's best but still failed to qualify for the semi-finals of women's 200m. She clocked a time of 23.85 seconds and finished last in Heat 4. Equestrian player Fouaad Mirza will also be in action. Kamalpreet Kaur will vie for a medal in the women's discus throw final on Monday.
Here Are All The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 09:15 (IST)Hockey - Australia vs India - Quarter-finalWomen's Hockey - Half-TimeIndia go into half-time with a crucial lead against Australia in the quarterfinalsScore: 0:1
- 09:12 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - ProneAishwary Pratap Singh TomarSeries 310 9 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 10 : 97Series 410 9 10 9 10 10 10 9 10 10 : 97
- 09:09 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - ProneSanjeev RajputSeries 19 10 10 10 10 10 9 10 9 10 : 97Series 210 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 : 100
- 09:03 (IST)Hockey - Australia vs India - Quarter-finalWomen's Hockey - Second QuarterIndia take the lead through a penalty corner as Gurjit Kaur scores against Australia in the quarterfinalsScore: 0:1
- 08:59 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - ProneAishwary Pratap Singh TomarSeries 19 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 10: 98Series 29 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 : 99
- 08:50 (IST)Hockey - Australia vs India - Quarter-finalWomen's Hockey - First Quarter EndsIndia and Australia end the first quarter goallessScore: 0:0
- 08:44 (IST)Hockey - Australia vs India - Quarter-finalWomen's Hockey - First QuarterExcellent and an exciting start to the game as both India and Australia hit the goal post in the first quarterScore: 0:0
- 08:43 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - KneelingSanjeev RajputSeries 310 9 10 9 10 9 9 10 10 9 : 95Series 410 9 10 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 : 97
- 08:25 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - KneelingAishwary Pratap Singh TomarSeries 310 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 10 : 98Series 410 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 : 100
- 08:21 (IST)Hockey - Australia vs India - Quarter-finalWomen's HockeyIndian women's hockey team will be aiming to put their best foot forward as they take on a formidable Australian side for a place in the semi-finalsHere's India's playing XI:
- 08:19 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - KneelingSanjeev RajputSeries 110 9 10 10 10 9 10 9 9 10 : 96Series 210 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 : 99
- 08:15 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's Shooting - KneelingAishwary Pratap Singh TomarSeries 110 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 : 99Series 210 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 : 100
- 08:11 (IST)Athletics - Women's 200m - Heat - Round 1Women's 200mDutee Chand finishes a disappointing 38th overall in heats in the women's 200mChristine Mboma of Namibia finished at the top, followed by USA's Gabrielle Thomas and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica
- 08:02 (IST)Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's QualificationMen's ShootingIndia's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will hope to make amends in the disappointing shootings results so far in Tokyo for India as they represent in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
- 07:28 (IST)Athletics - Women's 200m - Heat - Round 1Women's 200m - Top 3 From Each Heat QualifyDutee Chand finishes last in the heat with a time of 23.85 secondsAlthough the Indian sprinter finished last, she recorded her season's best performance
- 07:25 (IST)Athletics - Women's 200m - Heat - Round 1Women's 200mAll eyes are on Sprinter Dutee Chand as she gears up for the 200m challenge
- 07:21 (IST)India Schedule - August 2 - Tokyo 2020Here's the list of events and the timings of Indian athletes taking centre-stage today
- 07:20 (IST)Hello And Welcome - August 2- Tokyo 2020Hello and welcome to the Live Blog from 2020 Tokyo OlympicsAfter an huge day for India yesterday which saw shuttler PV Sindhu winning a bronze for the country, India will again be looking to continue their tally of medal in events like sprinting, shooting, hockey, discus throw and EquestrianSo gear up for some exciting day coming in Live from Tokyo
