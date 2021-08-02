The Indian women's hockey team took the lead after Gurjit Kaur scored through a penalty corner against Australia in the second quarter of the quarterfinal match. India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput started their rounds as they aim to make amends in the disappointing shootings results so far in Tokyo for India as they began in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification. Sprinter Dutee Chand ran her season's best but still failed to qualify for the semi-finals of women's 200m. She clocked a time of 23.85 seconds and finished last in Heat 4. Equestrian player Fouaad Mirza will also be in action. Kamalpreet Kaur will vie for a medal in the women's discus throw final on Monday.

Here Are All The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020