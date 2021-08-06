Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Indian Women's Hockey Team Faces Great Britain For Bronze
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team will compete for the bronze medal against Great Britain.
After the Indian men's hockey team clinched a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the women's team will vie for the bronze medal as well on Friday when they take on Great Britain. The hockey team's achievement aside, Indian wrestlers also put on a show on Thursday as Ravi Dahiya clinched silver in men's freestyle 57kg in his first Olympic Games. Deepak Punia narrowly missed out the bronze in men's freestyle 86kg but Vinesh Phogat made a shock exit from the Olympics. India's challenge in wrestling will be taken forward by Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla on Friday. Golfer Aditi Ashok remained in contention for a podium finish after round two and she will be in action as well today.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 06:58 (IST)Hockey - Great Britain vs India - Bronze Medal MatchWomen's HockeyAfter winning a bronze medal in men's hockey yesterday, the women's team of the country will be aiming for a similar achievement as they take on Rio gold medalist Great Britain in a short while from nowHere's India's playing XI for the bronze medal match:
Our starting lineup against Great Britain for today's Bronze Medal match.
- 06:55 (IST)Women's Individual Stroke Play - Round 3Women's GolfIndia's other golfer, Diksha Dagar is also in action currently
Continue showing support with your #Cheer4India messages.
- 06:53 (IST)Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Round 3Women's GolfIndia's star golfer Aditi Ashok is in action currently as she aims for a strong finish today
Let's wish her the best with our #Cheer4India messages
- 06:51 (IST)Men's 50km Race Walk - FinalMen's Race WalkIndia's Gurpreet Singh gave his best but sadly had to drop out of the race after competing for around 35kmAt 25kmRank - 49Time: 2:01:54
India's Gurpreet Singh has dropped out of the race after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity.
At halfway point of 25km, he was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54#Tokyo2020 #Olympics
- 06:47 (IST)India Schedule - August 6 - Tokyo 2020Here's India's schedule for August 6 in the Tokyo 2020 Games
Wondering what else is lined up? Check the full schedule for 6 Aug and don't forget to #Cheer4India
- 06:44 (IST)Hello And Welcome - August 6- Tokyo 2020Hello and Welcome everyone to the Live Blog of the 2020 Tokyo OlympicsIndian women's hockey team will be looking to replicate the men's team's achievement of a bronze place finish as they take on Great Britain in a match which is expected to be a thrillerWrestler Bajrang Punia will be aiming for a podium finish after a shock defeat of medal hopeful Vinesh Phogat yesterdayIn Golf, Aditi Ashok has already begun her day's play and will be looking for a strong finishSo, stay tuned for some intense action as we bring you the Live Updates from Tokyo 2020