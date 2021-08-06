Hello And Welcome - August 6- Tokyo 2020





Indian women's hockey team will be looking to replicate the men's team's achievement of a bronze place finish as they take on Great Britain in a match which is expected to be a thriller





Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be aiming for a podium finish after a shock defeat of medal hopeful Vinesh Phogat yesterday





In Golf, Aditi Ashok has already begun her day's play and will be looking for a strong finish





So, stay tuned for some intense action as we bring you the Live Updates from Tokyo 2020