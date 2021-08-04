Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Tops Group A, Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra topped Group A as he qualified for the men's Javelin Throw final in his first attempt.
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra topped Group A with a throw of 86.65m.© AFP
India's Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw final in his first attempt itself as he went past the automatic qualification mark of 83.50m easily. Chopra registered a throw of 86.65m and topped Group A. Shivpal Singh will also be in action in men's javelin throw qualification in Group B. In golf, Aditi Ashok started Round 1 in women's Individual Stroke Play while golfer Diksha Dagar will join in the action soon. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar and Anshu Malik will put India's challenge forward even as the Indian women's hockey team takes on Argentina in the all-important semifinal on Wednesday.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 07:12 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group BMen's Javelin ThrowIndia's Shivpal Singh throws 76.40m in his first attempt in Group B of men's Javelin Throw Qualification round
- 06:50 (IST)Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Round 1Women's GolfIndian golfer Diksha Dagar will be in action shortly in Round 1 in women's Individual Stroke Play
- 06:49 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group BMen's Javelin ThrowAfter Neeraj Chopra's huge throw in Group A, India's Shivpal Singh will aim for a similar performance when he starts his campaign in Group B of men's Javelin Throw Qualification round
- 05:54 (IST)Athletics - Qualification - Group AMen's Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For FinalIndia's Neeraj Chopra throws 86.65m in his first attempt and seals an automatic qualification for the finalHe eclipses the qualification mark of 83.50m easily and tops Group AWhat a start for Neeraj!
- 05:33 (IST)Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play - Round 1Women's GolfIndian golfer Aditi Ashok will be in action shortly in Round 1 in women's Individual Stroke Play
- 05:26 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group AMen's Javelin ThrowIndia's strong medal contender, Neeraj Chopra will begin his Olympic Journey today in men's Javelin Throw Qualification, Group A
- 05:21 (IST)India Schedule - August 4 - Tokyo 2020Here's a detailed look at the India schedule for August 4:
- 05:19 (IST)Tokyo 2020 - August 4 - Start Of Day - Hello And WelcomeHello and welcome everyone to the Live Blog of 2020 Tokyo Olympic GamesIt promises to be an exciting day for the Indians with the likes of javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar and Anshu Malik, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar all in action.The Indian women's hockey team will feature in the semifinal as they take on Argentina. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will play her Welter semifinal match against the top seed Busenaz SurmeneliSo sit back and stay tuned for Live Updates
