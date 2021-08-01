Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Golfers Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane; Equestrian Fouaad Mirza In Action
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will kick off India's campaign on Sunday while shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Satish Kumar and the Indian men's hockey team compete later in the day.
Tokyo Olympics: India's Anirban Lahiri in action in Round 4 of men's individual golf.© AFP
Indians in action on Sunday, August 1 at the Tokyo Olympics include golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane, boxer Satish Kumar, shuttler PV Sindhu and the men's hockey team. Lahiri and Mane will start off India's challenge on Sunday followed by equestrian player Fouaad Mirza. Satish will compete in the quarter-final of his 91kg category while Sindhu will play for the bronze medal after facing defeat in the semi-final match on Saturday. The men's hockey team will take on Great Britain with the hope of making the last four.
- 05:11 (IST)India Schedule - August 1 - Tokyo 2020Here's India's schedule for today at the Tokyo Games
- 05:09 (IST)Hello And Welcome - August 1- Tokyo 2020!Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining in for the Live Blog of Tokyo OlympicsAugust 1 will se India competing in golf, equestrian, badminton, boxing and hockey.India's golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane alongwith equestrian player Fouaad Mirza will start the day's proceedings while Boxer Satish Kumar will soon compete in the quarter-final of his 91kg category today while shuttler PV Sindhu will play for the bronze medal.Tune in for Live updates here
