India's star badminton player PV Sindhu faced her toughest test so far as she took on Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the Round of 16 in women's singles event. India's shooters Rahi Sarnobat was placed seventh in the women's 25m Pistol Qualification round. In other sports, Indian men's hockey played a goalless first quarter against defending champions Argentina. India's golfer Anirban Lahiri began his campaign at Tokyo 2020 Men's Individual Stroke Play. India's pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished 5th in the Lightweight Double sculls Final B and 11th overall with a time of 6:29.66. The legendary Mary Kom continues her quest for an Olympic gold and Long looks to add another gold to his tally.

Paddler Ma Long will also feature in today's action, In tennis, a mouthwatering clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Japan's own Kei Nishikori will be played out as Djokovic aims for an Olympic gold after having won all Grand Slam titles this year.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020