Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Takes On Mia Blichfeldt; Shooter Rahi Sarnobat 7th
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India's badminton player PV Sindhu took on Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the Round of 16 in women's singles event while India's shooter Rahi Sarnobat was placed seventh early in the 25m Pistol Qualification round.
India's star badminton player PV Sindhu faced her toughest test so far as she took on Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the Round of 16 in women's singles event. India's shooters Rahi Sarnobat was placed seventh in the women's 25m Pistol Qualification round. In other sports, Indian men's hockey played a goalless first quarter against defending champions Argentina. India's golfer Anirban Lahiri began his campaign at Tokyo 2020 Men's Individual Stroke Play. India's pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished 5th in the Lightweight Double sculls Final B and 11th overall with a time of 6:29.66. The legendary Mary Kom continues her quest for an Olympic gold and Long looks to add another gold to his tally.
Paddler Ma Long will also feature in today's action, In tennis, a mouthwatering clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Japan's own Kei Nishikori will be played out as Djokovic aims for an Olympic gold after having won all Grand Slam titles this year.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 06:40 (IST)Badminton - Mia Blichfeldt vs PV Sindhu - Round of 16Women's SinglesIndia's PV Sindhu takes a 0-1 lead against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the Round of 16 clash in women's singlesScore: 15-21
- 06:21 (IST)Hockey - India vs Argentina - Pool AMen's Hockey - First Quarter EndsIndia and Argentina play an exciting first quarter but fail to score in men's hockey Pool A matchScore: 0-0
- 06:15 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingSeries 3Rahi Sarnobat: 10, 10, 10, 9 , 8, 9, 9, 10, 9 10 : 94
- 06:12 (IST)Rowing - Lightweight Double sculls Final BMen's RowingIndia's pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish 5th in the Lightweight Double sculls Final B and 11th overall with a time of 6:29.66
- 06:08 (IST)Badminton - Mia Blichfeldt vs PV Sindhu - Round of 16Women's SinglesIndia's PV Sindhu will take on Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the Round of 16 clash in women's singles
- 05:57 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingSeries 2Rahi Sarnobat: 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 9 10 9 : 97
- 05:54 (IST)Hockey - India vs Argentina - Pool AMen's HockeyIndia's takes on Argentina in men's hockey Pool A matchThe playing XI was released by India
- 05:52 (IST)Golf - Men's Individual Stroke Play - Round 1Men's GolfIndia's golfer Anirban Lahiri will begin his campaign at Tokyo 2020
- 05:48 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingSeries 1Rahi Sarnobat: 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9 10, 9 : 96
- 05:37 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingIndia's shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat begin the 25m Pistol Qualification round
- 05:29 (IST)Tokyo 2020, July 29 India Schedule!Here's India's schedule for July 29 at the Tokyo Olympics
- 05:23 (IST)Hello And Welcome - July 29- Tokyo 2020!Hello and welcome and to the Live Blog of Tokyo OlympicsToday, the action continues with Manu Bhaker, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom taking centre-stage. International superstars like Ma Long, and tennis heavyweight Novak Djokovic will also be in action todaySo let's not wait and join in Live from Tokyo