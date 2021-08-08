List Of World Records Set At Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Several new world records were set at the Tokyo Olympics, including in the men's and women's 400m hurdles and men's 100m butterfly in swimming among others.
Highlights
- Tokyo Olympics saw athletes set seveal world records across events
- Karsten Warholm of Norway set a world record in men's 400m hurdles
- USA's swimmer Caeleb Dressel bettered his own men' 100m butterfly record
The sporting extravaganza at the Tokyo Olympics drew to a close after over two weeks of high-octane action. The Indian contingent at the Games returns with seven medals, including a historic first gold medal in athletics for Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver while the Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal, ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal. The Indians aside, there were several Olympic and world records broken at the Games, including the men's and women's 400m hurdles and women's team pursuit in cycling among others.
Here are the new world records that were set during the Tokyo Olympics:
Athletics
Men's 400m hurdles
Karsten Warholm (Norway) - 45.94 seconds
Previous record: Karsten Warholm - 46.70 seconds
Women's 400m hurdles
Sydney McLaughlin (Australia) - 51.46 seconds
Previous record: Sydney McLaughlin - 51.90 seconds
Women's Triple Jump
Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 15.67 metres
Previous record: Inessa Kravets (Ukraine) - 15.50 metres
Cycling
Men's Team Pursuit
Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, Filippo Ganna (Italy) - 3:42.032
Previous record: Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, Filippo Ganna (Italy) - 3:44.307
Women's Team Sprint
Shanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong (China) - 31.804
Previous record: Jinjie Gong and Tianshi Zhong (China) - 32.034
Women's Team Pursuit
Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger (Germany) - 4:04.242
Previous record: Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger (Germany) - 4:06.166
Rowing
Women's Pair
Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler (New Zealand) - 6:47.41
Previous record: Maria Kyridou and Christina Ioanna Bourmpou (Greece) - 6:48.70
Lightweight Women's Double Sculls
Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini (Italy) - 6:41.36
Previous record: Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Great Britain) - 6:41.99
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan (Ireland) - 6:05.33
Previous record: James Thompson and John Smith (South Africa) - 6:05.36
Women's Quadruple Sculls
Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu, Xiaotong Cui (China) - 6:05.13
Previous record: Annekatrin Thiele, Carina Baer, Julia Lier, Lisa Schmidla (Germany) - 6:06.84
Men's Quadruple Sculls
Lucas Theodoor Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers (Netherlands) - 5:32.03
Previous record: Dmytro Mykhay, Artem Morozov, Olexandr Nadtoka and Ivan Dovhodko (Ukraine) - 5:32.26
Women's Eight - Repechage
Romania - 5:52.99
Previous record: USA - 5:54.16
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final
Changhong Zhang (China) - 466.0pts
Previous record: Haoran Yang (China) - 465.3pts
Sport Climbing
Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - 6.84
Previous record: Iuliia Kaplina (Russia) - 6.96
Swimming
Women's 200m Breaststroke
Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) - 2:18.95
Previous record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) - 2:19.11
Women's 4X100m Freestyle Relay
Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) - 3:29.69
Previous record: Shayana Jack, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) - 3:30.05
Women's 4X200m Freestyle Relay
Junxuan Yang, Muhan Tang, Yufei Zhang, Bingjie Li (China) - 7:40.33
Previous record: Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell, Emma McKeon (Australia) - 7:41.50
Men's 100 Butterfly
Caeleb Dressel (United States of America) - 49.45 seconds
Previous best: Caeleb Dressel (United States of America) - 49.50 seconds
Men's 4X100m Medley Relay
Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple (USA) - 3:26.78
Aaron Piersol, Eric Shanteau, Michale Phelps, and David Walters (USA) - 3:27.28
Mixed 4X100m Medley Relay
Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin (Great Britain) - 3:37.58
Previous record: Jiayu Xu, Zibei Yan, Yufei Zhang, Junxuan Yang (China) - 3:38.41
Weightlifting
Men's +109kg - Snatch
Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 223kg
Previous record: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 222kg
Men's +109kg - Clean and Jerk
Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 265kg
Previous record: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 264kg
Men's +109kg - Total
Promoted
Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 488kg
Previous record: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 485kg