The sporting extravaganza at the Tokyo Olympics drew to a close after over two weeks of high-octane action. The Indian contingent at the Games returns with seven medals, including a historic first gold medal in athletics for Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver while the Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal, ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal. The Indians aside, there were several Olympic and world records broken at the Games, including the men's and women's 400m hurdles and women's team pursuit in cycling among others.

Here are the new world records that were set during the Tokyo Olympics:

Athletics

Men's 400m hurdles

Karsten Warholm (Norway) - 45.94 seconds

Previous record: Karsten Warholm - 46.70 seconds

Women's 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin (Australia) - 51.46 seconds

Previous record: Sydney McLaughlin - 51.90 seconds

Women's Triple Jump

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) - 15.67 metres

Previous record: Inessa Kravets (Ukraine) - 15.50 metres

Cycling

Men's Team Pursuit

Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, Filippo Ganna (Italy) - 3:42.032

Previous record: Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, Filippo Ganna (Italy) - 3:44.307

Women's Team Sprint

Shanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong (China) - 31.804

Previous record: Jinjie Gong and Tianshi Zhong (China) - 32.034

Women's Team Pursuit

Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger (Germany) - 4:04.242

Previous record: Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger (Germany) - 4:06.166

Rowing

Women's Pair

Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler (New Zealand) - 6:47.41

Previous record: Maria Kyridou and Christina Ioanna Bourmpou (Greece) - 6:48.70

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls

Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini (Italy) - 6:41.36

Previous record: Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Great Britain) - 6:41.99

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan (Ireland) - 6:05.33

Previous record: James Thompson and John Smith (South Africa) - 6:05.36

Women's Quadruple Sculls

Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu, Xiaotong Cui (China) - 6:05.13

Previous record: Annekatrin Thiele, Carina Baer, Julia Lier, Lisa Schmidla (Germany) - 6:06.84

Men's Quadruple Sculls

Lucas Theodoor Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers (Netherlands) - 5:32.03

Previous record: Dmytro Mykhay, Artem Morozov, Olexandr Nadtoka and Ivan Dovhodko (Ukraine) - 5:32.26

Women's Eight - Repechage

Romania - 5:52.99

Previous record: USA - 5:54.16

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final

Changhong Zhang (China) - 466.0pts

Previous record: Haoran Yang (China) - 465.3pts

Sport Climbing

Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - 6.84

Previous record: Iuliia Kaplina (Russia) - 6.96

Swimming

Women's 200m Breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa) - 2:18.95

Previous record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) - 2:19.11

Women's 4X100m Freestyle Relay

Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) - 3:29.69

Previous record: Shayana Jack, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell (Australia) - 3:30.05

Women's 4X200m Freestyle Relay

Junxuan Yang, Muhan Tang, Yufei Zhang, Bingjie Li (China) - 7:40.33

Previous record: Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell, Emma McKeon (Australia) - 7:41.50

Men's 100 Butterfly

Caeleb Dressel (United States of America) - 49.45 seconds

Previous best: Caeleb Dressel (United States of America) - 49.50 seconds

Men's 4X100m Medley Relay

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple (USA) - 3:26.78

Aaron Piersol, Eric Shanteau, Michale Phelps, and David Walters (USA) - 3:27.28

Mixed 4X100m Medley Relay

Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin (Great Britain) - 3:37.58

Previous record: Jiayu Xu, Zibei Yan, Yufei Zhang, Junxuan Yang (China) - 3:38.41

Weightlifting

Men's +109kg - Snatch

Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 223kg

Previous record: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 222kg

Men's +109kg - Clean and Jerk

Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 265kg

Previous record: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 264kg

Men's +109kg - Total

Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 488kg

Previous record: Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) - 485kg