Neeraj Chopra built on his fine form from the qualification stage to win India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. The 23-year-old finished on top of the standings in the men's javelin throw final with a best attempt of 87.58m. Neeraj's Olympic gold is also the second one for India. Shooter Abhinav Bindra had won the country's first Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. His achievement also takes India's Tokyo Games medal tally to seven, which is also the country's highest-ever edging past the six won at the 2012 London Games.

Here is a list of major achievements of Neeraj Chopra:

Olympics: Gold medal in 2021

Asian Games:Gold medal in 2018

Commonwealth Games: Gold medal in 2018

Asian Athletics Championships:Gold medal in 2017

World U-20 Athletics Championships: Gold medal in 2016

South Asian Games:Gold medal in 2016

Asian Junior Championships: Silver medal in 2016

Current National Record Holder:88.07m - 2021

Current World Junior Record Holder: 86.48m - 2016

Neeraj registered his best attempt in his second throw and it was enough to help him edge past silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze).