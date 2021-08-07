List Of Neeraj Chopra's Achievements For India
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra added another laurel to his long list of achievements after winning the men's javelin throw final on Saturday.
Highlights
- Neeraj Chopra won gold in the javelin throw final at the ongoing Olympics
- He also won gold in Asian Games 2018
- The Indian athlete also won gold in Commonwealth Games 2018
Neeraj Chopra built on his fine form from the qualification stage to win India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. The 23-year-old finished on top of the standings in the men's javelin throw final with a best attempt of 87.58m. Neeraj's Olympic gold is also the second one for India. Shooter Abhinav Bindra had won the country's first Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. His achievement also takes India's Tokyo Games medal tally to seven, which is also the country's highest-ever edging past the six won at the 2012 London Games.
ICONIC. #IND pic.twitter.com/2kbYByNGOn— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
Here is a list of major achievements of Neeraj Chopra:
Olympics: Gold medal in 2021
Asian Games:Gold medal in 2018
Commonwealth Games: Gold medal in 2018
Asian Athletics Championships:Gold medal in 2017
World U-20 Athletics Championships: Gold medal in 2016
South Asian Games:Gold medal in 2016
Asian Junior Championships: Silver medal in 2016
Current National Record Holder:88.07m - 2021
Promoted
Current World Junior Record Holder: 86.48m - 2016
Neeraj registered his best attempt in his second throw and it was enough to help him edge past silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze).