Tokyo Olympics: Kenya's Faith Kipyegon Retains Women's 1500m Title
Faith Kipyegon broke the 33-year-old Olympic record in women's 1500m set by Romanian Paula Ivan at the Seoul Games as she clocked 3min 53.11sec.
With a time of 3min 53.11sec, Faith Kipyegon won the women's 1500m title on Friday.© AFP
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retained the Olympic women's 1500m title on Friday to put an end to Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan's bid for a unprecedented track treble. Kipyegon broke the 33-year-old Olympic record set by Romanian Paula Ivan at the Seoul Games as she clocked 3min 53.11sec. Britain's European champion Laura Muir produced a national record of 3:54.50 to claim silver, with Hassan taking bronze (3:55.86).
