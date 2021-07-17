India's table tennis star Manika Batra took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video from the Delhi airport where she along with the rest of the Indian contingent received a resounding reception from fans as they departed for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. "Goosebumps This moment is my life ! Grateful," Manika Batra captioned the video on Twitter. Manika is among the 88-member batch of Indian contingent that left for Tokyo on July 17 for the upcoming Olympic Games. Indian men's and women's hockey team too received a warm send-off at the airport in the national capital.

Here is the video of the resounding send-off.

Goosebumps This moment is my life ! Grateful pic.twitter.com/5oDmvOp56f — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) July 17, 2021

Ahead of her departure, the Indian paddler said that representing the country is a "big thing" and she will give her best in doubles and singles event.

"I am very happy that I have qualified for the Olympics. It is a very big thing to represent the country, I will give my best in both doubles and singles event," Manika told ANI before departing for Tokyo.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur along with IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra and other officials wished the Olympic-bound Indian athletes good luck.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.

This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

(With ANI inputs)