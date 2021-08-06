India will have a shot at another medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with the women's hockey team taking on Great Britain for the bronze medal on Thursday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla will also be in action, a day after Ravi Dahiya won the silver medal in the men's Freestyle 57kg category. The day will begin for India with Gurpreet Singh in the Men's 50km Race Walk final, which starts at 2am IST. Aditi Ashok, who was tied at second place after two rounds, will also resume action in the Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3.

Here is the India schedule for August 6 at the Tokyo Olympics

Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk Final

Time - 2am IST

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar (Golf) - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Time - 4am IST

India vs Great Britain (Hockey) - Women's Bronze Medal Match

Time - 7am IST

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi - Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final

Time - 8:07am IST

Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Wrestling) - Men's Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final

Time - 8:50am IST

Priyanka Goswami, Bawna Jat - Women's 20km Race Walk Final

Time - 1pm IST

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1

Time - 5:07pm