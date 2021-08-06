Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule: Women's Hockey Bronze Match, Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Seema Bisla And Golfers In Action
Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on August 6 will be headlined by the women's hockey team's bronze medal match against Great Britain.
India will have a shot at another medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with the women's hockey team taking on Great Britain for the bronze medal on Thursday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla will also be in action, a day after Ravi Dahiya won the silver medal in the men's Freestyle 57kg category. The day will begin for India with Gurpreet Singh in the Men's 50km Race Walk final, which starts at 2am IST. Aditi Ashok, who was tied at second place after two rounds, will also resume action in the Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3.
Here is the India schedule for August 6 at the Tokyo Olympics
Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk Final
Time - 2am IST
Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar (Golf) - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3
Time - 4am IST
India vs Great Britain (Hockey) - Women's Bronze Medal Match
Time - 7am IST
Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi - Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final
Time - 8:07am IST
Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Wrestling) - Men's Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final
Time - 8:50am IST
Priyanka Goswami, Bawna Jat - Women's 20km Race Walk Final
Time - 1pm IST
Promoted
Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1
Time - 5:07pm