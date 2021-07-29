Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Shooters, Sailors And Men's Hockey Team In Action Today
Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom and PV Sindhu will be in action for the Indian contingent on July 29, in the ongoing Games.
Highlights
- PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, and Manu Bhaker among others will be in action today
- Indian men's hockey team will take on defending champions Argentina
- Indians will also be in action in sailing, archery and rowing
Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane kickstart India's campaign on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Thursday will also see Manu Bhaker back in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision event. A technical snag prevented her from qualifying for the finals of the Women's 10m Air Pistol event on Sunday. The youngster will be hoping to redeem herself and will also be joined by Rahi Sarnobat in the qualification phase. Meanwhile, shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom will be aiming to build on their fine form and keep their medal hopes intact. Also, boxer Satish Kumar will be facing Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 of the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) category. Other than the events already mentioned, the Indian contingent will also have athletes participating in rowing, hockey, archery, sailing and swimming.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics:
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
Time: 4:00 AM IST
Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (Rowing) - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B
Time: 5:20 AM IST
Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhakar (Shooting) - 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision
Time: 5:30 AM IST
India vs Argentina (Hockey) - Men's Pool A
Time: 6:00 AM IST
PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark - Women's Singles Round of 16
Time: 6:15 AM IST
Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng of Chinese Taipei (Archery) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
Time: 7:31 AM IST
Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person - Laser - Race 07 (Followed By Race 08)
Time: 8:35 AM IST
Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Redial - Race 07 (Followed By Race 08)
Time: 8:45 AM IST
Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown of Jamaica (Boxing) - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)
Time: 8:48 AM IST
Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria of Colombia (Boxing) - Women's Fly (48-51kg), Round of 16
Time: 3:36 PM IST
Sajan Prakash (Swimming) - Men's 100m Butterfly, Heat 2
Time: 4:16 PM IST