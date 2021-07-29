Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane kickstart India's campaign on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Thursday will also see Manu Bhaker back in action in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision event. A technical snag prevented her from qualifying for the finals of the Women's 10m Air Pistol event on Sunday. The youngster will be hoping to redeem herself and will also be joined by Rahi Sarnobat in the qualification phase. Meanwhile, shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom will be aiming to build on their fine form and keep their medal hopes intact. Also, boxer Satish Kumar will be facing Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16 of the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) category. Other than the events already mentioned, the Indian contingent will also have athletes participating in rowing, hockey, archery, sailing and swimming.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics:

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Time: 4:00 AM IST

Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (Rowing) - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B

Time: 5:20 AM IST

Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhakar (Shooting) - 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision

Time: 5:30 AM IST

India vs Argentina (Hockey) - Men's Pool A

Time: 6:00 AM IST

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark - Women's Singles Round of 16

Time: 6:15 AM IST

Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng of Chinese Taipei (Archery) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

Time: 7:31 AM IST

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person - Laser - Race 07 (Followed By Race 08)

Time: 8:35 AM IST

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Redial - Race 07 (Followed By Race 08)

Time: 8:45 AM IST

Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown of Jamaica (Boxing) - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg)

Time: 8:48 AM IST

Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria of Colombia (Boxing) - Women's Fly (48-51kg), Round of 16

Time: 3:36 PM IST

Sajan Prakash (Swimming) - Men's 100m Butterfly, Heat 2

Time: 4:16 PM IST