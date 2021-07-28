Tokyo Olympics, Day Schedule: Women's Hockey Team, PV Sindhu Headline India's Campaign
Tokyo Games: The Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in a Pool A fixture on Wednesday while PV Sindhu will face Cheung Ngan Yi on yet another action-packed day for Team India.
Highlights
- PV Sindhu will be in action on Wednesday in her final group fixture
- India women's hockey team will take on Great Britain
- Boxer Pooja Rani will also be in action on Wednesday
The Indian women's hockey team and ace shuttler PV Sindhu headline India's campaign on Wednesday. Indian women's hockey team will start off the day for Team India when they face Great Britain in their Pool A fixture from 6:30 AM IST. Sindhu will face Cheung Ngan Yi in her women's singles group stage fixture. Shuttler Sai Praneeth will also have his men's singles fixture on Wednesday while archers Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action. Indian boxer Pooja Rani will take on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in women's middleweight (69-75kg). Other than the aforementioned events, athletes from the Indian contingent will participate in rowing and sailing as well.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics:
India vs Great Britain (Hockey) - Women's Pool A
Time: 6:30 AM IST
PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi (Badminton) - Women's Singles Group Play Stage
Time: 7:30 AM IST
Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Archery) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
Time: 7:31 AM IST
Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (Rowing) - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B 2
Time: 8:00 AM IST
Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff, 49er, Race 02
Time: 8:35 AM IST
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Archery) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
Time:12:30 PM IST
Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Archery) - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations
Time: 2:14 PM IST
B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Badminton) - Men's Singles Group Play Stage
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Boxing) - Women's Middle (69-75kg)
Time: 2:33 PM IST