The Indian women's hockey team and ace shuttler PV Sindhu headline India's campaign on Wednesday. Indian women's hockey team will start off the day for Team India when they face Great Britain in their Pool A fixture from 6:30 AM IST. Sindhu will face Cheung Ngan Yi in her women's singles group stage fixture. Shuttler Sai Praneeth will also have his men's singles fixture on Wednesday while archers Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action. Indian boxer Pooja Rani will take on Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in women's middleweight (69-75kg). Other than the aforementioned events, athletes from the Indian contingent will participate in rowing and sailing as well.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics:

India vs Great Britain (Hockey) - Women's Pool A

Time: 6:30 AM IST

PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi (Badminton) - Women's Singles Group Play Stage

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Archery) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

Time: 7:31 AM IST

Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (Rowing) - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B 2

Time: 8:00 AM IST

Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff, 49er, Race 02

Time: 8:35 AM IST

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Archery) - Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

Time:12:30 PM IST

Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Archery) - Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations

Time: 2:14 PM IST

B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Badminton) - Men's Singles Group Play Stage

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Boxing) - Women's Middle (69-75kg)

Time: 2:33 PM IST