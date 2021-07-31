PV Sindhu will headline India's schedule on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics when she takes on World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying in badminton women's singles semi-final. The day will kick off for India with golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in action. Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will begin their campaign in women's discus throw while archer Atanu Das will be up against Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in men's individual 1/8 eliminations. Amit Panghal, the top-ranked boxer in the men's 48-52kg category, will look to progress to the quarter-finals by beating Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will also be competing in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification and will progress to the medal round later in the day if they make the cut.

Here is the India schedule for July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan S Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Time - 4:15 am IST

Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian) - Dressage - Team and Individual Day 2 - Session 3

Time - 5:00 am IST

Seema Punia (Athletics) - Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A

Time - 6:00 am IST

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Archery) - Men's individual 1/8 eliminations

Time - 7:18 am IST

Kamalpreet Kaur (Athletics) - Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B

Time - 7:25 am IST

Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez (Boxing) - Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Round of 16

Time - 7:30 am IST

Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil (Shooting) - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

Time - 8:30 am IST

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff 49er Race 10 (Followed by Race 11 and Race 12)

Time - 8:35 am IST

India vs South Africa (Hockey) - Women's Pool A

Time - 8:45 am IST

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Badminton) - Women's Singles Semifinal

Time - 3:20pm

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (Boxing) - Women's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal

Tme - 3:36 pm IST

M Sreeshankar (Athletics) - Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B

Time - 3:40 pm IST