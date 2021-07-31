Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Atanu Das, Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani, Shooters In Action
Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu's semi-final clash against Tai Tzu-ying headlines India's schedule at the Olympics on Saturday.
PV Sindhu will headline India's schedule on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics when she takes on World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying in badminton women's singles semi-final. The day will kick off for India with golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in action. Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur will begin their campaign in women's discus throw while archer Atanu Das will be up against Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in men's individual 1/8 eliminations. Amit Panghal, the top-ranked boxer in the men's 48-52kg category, will look to progress to the quarter-finals by beating Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will also be competing in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification and will progress to the medal round later in the day if they make the cut.
Here is the India schedule for July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan S Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Time - 4:15 am IST
Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian) - Dressage - Team and Individual Day 2 - Session 3
Time - 5:00 am IST
Seema Punia (Athletics) - Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A
Time - 6:00 am IST
Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Archery) - Men's individual 1/8 eliminations
Time - 7:18 am IST
Kamalpreet Kaur (Athletics) - Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B
Time - 7:25 am IST
Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez (Boxing) - Men's Fly (48-52kg) - Round of 16
Time - 7:30 am IST
Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil (Shooting) - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification
Time - 8:30 am IST
Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff 49er Race 10 (Followed by Race 11 and Race 12)
Time - 8:35 am IST
India vs South Africa (Hockey) - Women's Pool A
Time - 8:45 am IST
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Badminton) - Women's Singles Semifinal
Time - 3:20pm
Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (Boxing) - Women's Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal
Tme - 3:36 pm IST
M Sreeshankar (Athletics) - Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B
Time - 3:40 pm IST