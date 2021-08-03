After the Indian women's hockey team made the semifinals of the Olympic Games for the first time in history, the men will aim for the final when they take on Belgium in the semis on Tuesday. India beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals to earn the right to play Belgium, who came from behind to beat Spain 3-1 in their quarterfinal clash. The men's hockey team made the Olympics semis after four decades and a win against Belgium will take it one step closer to ending an Olympic medal drought running back to 1980 Moscow Games. The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was way back in 1972 when they lost 0-2. Beside the hockey team, Annu Rani will be in action in women's javelin throw qualification and wrestler Sonam Malik will compete in women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final. Tajinderpal Singh Toor will put India's challenge forward in men's Shot Put qualification - Group A.

India has, so far, won two medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver in women's 49kg category while star shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in women's singles.

Here is the India schedule for August 2 at the Tokyo Olympics

Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

Time: 5:50am IST

India vs Belgium (Hockey) - Men's Semifinal

Time: 7:00am IST

Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Wrestling) - Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final

Time: Event starts at 8:30am IST, 6th match in schedule

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put Qualification - Group A

Time: 3:45pm IST