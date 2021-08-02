Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule: Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand, Women's Hockey Team, Shooters In Action
Tokyo Olympics: After PV Sindhu's historic feat on Sunday, the Indian women's team meet Australia in the quarterfinals and Kamalpreet Kaur competes in women's discus throw final in yet another challenging day for the Indian contingent.
Highlights
- Kamalpreet Kaur will compete in women's discus throw final on Monday
- Indian women's hockey team will face Australia in quarterfinals
- Dutee Chand, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rai are also in action
After the highs of Sunday that saw PV Sindhu clinch her second Olympic medal and India's second, too, at the Tokyo Olympics and the men's hockey team make the semifinals after four decades, the Indian women's hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur will be in focus on Monday as Team India looks to add to its medal tally. Sprinter Dutee Chand will kick off India's camptain with the women's 200m Round 1 while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput compete in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification. The women's hockey team takes on a higher-ranked Australia and rider Fouaad Mirza will also be in action.
Here is the India schedule for August 2 at the Tokyo Olympics
Athletics - Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4 - Dutee Chand
Time - 7.24am IST
Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput
Time - 8am IST
Hockey - Women's Quarterfinal - India vs Australia
Time - 8:30am IST
Equestrian - Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier - Fouaad Mirza
Time - 1:30pm IST
Athletics - Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur
Time - 4:30pm IST