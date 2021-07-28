Taiwan golfer CT Pan has found an ingenious way around the "no-family" rule at spectator-free Tokyo 2020 -- he employs his wife as his caddie. Pan, who has enjoyed one win on the US PGA Tour in 2019, said Wednesday his wife Michelle Lin could be key to a podium finish when the men's event starts at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday. "Since this is the biggest event in my life, and for the whole world, I needed to bring out my best. She's my best caddie," said the 29-year-old Pan, who tied 30th in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

"She wanted to be with me. Most importantly, we've got a great record together," said Pan, who finished joint runner-up at the 2018 Wyndham Championship with Michelle on the bag.

"She knows me very well, she's caddied before and knows my bad habits. She can say the right thing at the right time. She'll help more on the mental side which I think will make me happy."

The pair are staying with the Taiwan team in the athletes' Village and were part of the celebrations Tuesday when Kuo Hsing-chun won the island's first gold in women's 59kg weightlifting.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to stay with the best athletes in the world," said Michelle.

"It's an honour and I thank C.T. for giving me this chance. The Olympics is very special and to be able to see my husband competing at this level, it makes me very proud of him," added Michelle, casting a husband a loving look.

He laughed: "Do you want me to propose again?"