Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand Fails To Qualify For Women's 200m Semifinals
Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand registered her season best time of 23.85 but it was not enough to get her into the women's 200m semifinals.
India's star sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-final of the women's 200m event in Tokyo at the Olympic Stadium - Track 2 on Monday. Running in Heat 4, Dutee finished with a season-best timing of 23.85 but it was no good as she finished 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Christine Mboma topped the Heat with a timing of 22.11 as she broke the Namibian national record. USA's Gabrielle Thomas finished at the second spot with a timing of 22.20.
The first three in each heat qualify for the semi-finals and the next 3 fastest (all seven heats combined) also advance to the last four.
Earlier, on Friday, Chand also failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event at the Olympic Stadium.
Running in Heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and was 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped the Heat 5 with a timing of 10.84 while Ajla del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91.