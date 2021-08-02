India's star sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-final of the women's 200m event in Tokyo at the Olympic Stadium - Track 2 on Monday. Running in Heat 4, Dutee finished with a season-best timing of 23.85 but it was no good as she finished 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Christine Mboma topped the Heat with a timing of 22.11 as she broke the Namibian national record. USA's Gabrielle Thomas finished at the second spot with a timing of 22.20.

The first three in each heat qualify for the semi-finals and the next 3 fastest (all seven heats combined) also advance to the last four.

Earlier, on Friday, Chand also failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event at the Olympic Stadium.

Running in Heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and was 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped the Heat 5 with a timing of 10.84 while Ajla del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91.