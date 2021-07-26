The fourth day of Tokyo Olympics 2020, which got underway on Monday, will see Manika Batra headline the Indian campaign at the Games. Manika Batra staged a comeback in her women's singles second round match against world number 32 Margaryta Pesotka, losing in the first two games but bouncing back to win 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7. The paddler will be up against Sofia Polcanova of Austria. Day Four will also see Sharath Kamal feature in the men's singles second round. Moreover, Sutirtha Mukherjee will have her women's singles second round game as well. Meanwhile, tennis prodigy Sumit Nagal will face Russian star Daniil Medvedev. Nagal became the third Indian tennis player to win a men's singles match at the Olympics. The Indian men's archery team will be hoping to put in a good display along with members of the shooting contingent on Day Four. The Indian women's hockey team will face off against Germany in their Pool A match. The women lost to Netherlands in their campaign opener. Other than the aofrementioned events, Team India will also feature in fencing, sailing, badminton and boxing.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics:

Bhavani Devi (Fencing) - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai (Archery) - Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations

Time: 6:00 AM

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Shooting) - Skeet Men's Qualification (Day 2)

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) - Men's Singles Round 2

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles Round 2

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy, Laser, Race 02

Time: 12:05 PM IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty (Badminton) - Men's Doubles Group Play Stage, Group A

Time: 9:10 AM IST

Sumit Nagal (Tennis) - Men's Singles Second Round

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy, Laser Radial, Race 03

Time: 11:05 AM IST

Manika Batra (Table Tennis) - Women's SIngles Round 3

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Ashish Kumar (Boxing) - Men's Middle (69-75 kg) Round Of 32

Time: 3:06 PM IST

Sajan Prakash (Swimming) - Men's 200m Butterfly, Heat 2

Time: 3:50 PM IST

Promoted

India (Women's Hockey) - Pool A vs Germany

Time: 5:45 PM