Tokyo Olympics Live: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal Begin Their Campaign
The third day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which got underway on Friday, will see stars like PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom kick off their respective campaigns at the Games. While India's shooting contingent disappointed on Saturday, the likes of Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be looking to do better in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Divyansh Singh Panwar will also be in action in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Sania Mirza, playing her fourth Olympic Games, and her partner Ankita Raina will also play their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Kichenok twins -- Nadiia and Lyudmyla. A host of tennis stars will be in action, including home heroes Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori. Gymnastics icon Simone Biles will also begin her campaign at the Games.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES from Day 3 Of The Tokyo Olympics:
- 05:37 (IST)Competition Schedule - July 25 2021 !Today's #Tokyo2020 highlights: Debut of Surfing, Debut of Skateboarding, first Swimming medal event
- 05:10 (IST)India's Medal prospects- Yashaswini Singh Deswal!Yashaswini will aim to hit the target as she begins her campaign at the Olympics today
- 05:08 (IST)India's Medal Prospets- Manu Bhaker!Shooter Manu Bhaker will be eager to set the stage on fire.
- 05:07 (IST)Schedule For India Today!Here's the complete schedule for India today:
- 05:03 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.Stay tuned as we bring you some live updates from events scheduled to take play at the Summer Games today.