Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Shooters, Mirabai Chanu Headline India's Schedule
Tokyo Olympics: India's shooting contingent will be in action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games, including young stars Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito announced the Tokyo Olympics open on Friday and on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games, the promising shooting contingent and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu headline India's schedule. World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela will be the first Indians in action on Saturday, with the 10m Women's Air Rifle qualification round scheduled for 5 am IST. The medal round for the same will begin at 7 am. The badminton men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and table tennis star Manika Batra will be some of the other major attractions among Indian athletes. Both the men's and women's hockey teams will also be playing their first group stage games.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games:
Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela (Shooting) - Women's 10m Air Rifle, Qualification
Venue: Asaka Shooting Range
Time - 5:00am IST
Atanu Das/Deepika Kumari (Archery) - Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
Venue: Yumenoshima Final Field
Time - 6:00 am start
India Men's Hockey Team - Men's Pool A - India vs New Zealand -
Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium
Time - 6:30am IST
10m Air Rifle Women's Final
Venue - Asaka Shooting Range
Time - 7:15am IST
Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin
Venue - Ariake Tennis Park
Time - 7:30am IST
Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (Judo) - Women's 48 kg Elimination Round of 32
Venue - Nippon Budokan
Time - Timing not available
Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (Rowing) - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, Heat 1
Venue - Sea Forest Waterway
Time - 7:50am IST
Kamal Achanta/Manika Batra vs Lin Yun-ju/Cheng I-Ching (Table Tennis) - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16
Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Time - 8:30am IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin - Badminton Men's doubles, Group A
Venue - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Time - 8:50am IST
Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) - 10m Air Pistol Men's, Qualification
Venue - Asaka Shooting Range
Time - 9:30am IST
B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Badminton) - Men's singles, Group D
Venue - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Time - 9:30am IST
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) - Women's 49kg, Group A
Venue - Tokyo International Forum
Time - 10:20am IST
Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles, Round 1
Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Time - 12:15am IST
Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles, Round 1
Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Time - 1:00pm IST
Vikas Krishan vs Okazawa (Boxing) - Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
Venue - Kokugikan Arena
Time - 3:54pm IST
India Women's Hockey Team - Women's Pool A - Netherlands vs India
Venue - Oi Hockey Stadium
Time - 5:15pm IST