Japanese Emperor Naruhito announced the Tokyo Olympics open on Friday and on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games, the promising shooting contingent and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu headline India's schedule. World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela will be the first Indians in action on Saturday, with the 10m Women's Air Rifle qualification round scheduled for 5 am IST. The medal round for the same will begin at 7 am. The badminton men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and table tennis star Manika Batra will be some of the other major attractions among Indian athletes. Both the men's and women's hockey teams will also be playing their first group stage games.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games:

Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela (Shooting) - Women's 10m Air Rifle, Qualification

Venue: Asaka Shooting Range

Time - 5:00am IST

Atanu Das/Deepika Kumari (Archery) - Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Venue: Yumenoshima Final Field

Time - 6:00 am start

India Men's Hockey Team - Men's Pool A - India vs New Zealand -

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium

Time - 6:30am IST

10m Air Rifle Women's Final

Venue - Asaka Shooting Range

Time - 7:15am IST

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin

Venue - Ariake Tennis Park

Time - 7:30am IST

Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (Judo) - Women's 48 kg Elimination Round of 32

Venue - Nippon Budokan

Time - Timing not available

Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh (Rowing) - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, Heat 1

Venue - Sea Forest Waterway

Time - 7:50am IST

Kamal Achanta/Manika Batra vs Lin Yun-ju/Cheng I-Ching (Table Tennis) - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16

Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Time - 8:30am IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin - Badminton Men's doubles, Group A

Venue - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Time - 8:50am IST

Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) - 10m Air Pistol Men's, Qualification

Venue - Asaka Shooting Range

Time - 9:30am IST

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Badminton) - Men's singles, Group D

Venue - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Time - 9:30am IST

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) - Women's 49kg, Group A

Venue - Tokyo International Forum

Time - 10:20am IST

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles, Round 1

Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Time - 12:15am IST

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles, Round 1

Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Time - 1:00pm IST

Vikas Krishan vs Okazawa (Boxing) - Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Venue - Kokugikan Arena

Time - 3:54pm IST

India Women's Hockey Team - Women's Pool A - Netherlands vs India

Promoted

Venue - Oi Hockey Stadium

Time - 5:15pm IST