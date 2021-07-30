Boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen in women's Welter (64-69kg) quarterfinal bout to assure India of a second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina qualified for the semi-finals and hence is assured of at least a bronze medal. She won the last 8 bout via a 4:1 split decision on Friday. In her Round of 16 bout, Lovlina had defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany. She had won that bout 3:2 on Tuesday. Lovlina will now take on top seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final bout. With her historic win, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to clinch an Olympic medal.

On July 24, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won India's first medal at the Tokyo Games. She had clinched the silver medal, the first for India in weightlifting, with a total lift of 202kg (87kg snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk).

On Friday, in her quarterfinal bout against the Chinese Taipei boxer, Lovlina put in a brilliant display to win all three rounds comfortably.

Lovlina had won the first round 3:2 with three out of five judges giving the verdict in favour of the Indian boxer. She dominated the next round with the judges awarding Round 2 unanimously in her favour. In the third and final round, Lovlina secured a 4:1 win to seal her place in the semi-finals.