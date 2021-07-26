Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Sharath Kamal Through To 3rd Round After Strong Display
- 07:50 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 !Women's Fencing - Bhavani Devi LosesIndia's Bhavani Devi goes down fighting 7-15 against Manon Brunet of France Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32
- 07:49 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 !Women's FencingIndia's Bhavani Devi trying to make a comeback but still trails 6-11 against Manon Brunet of France Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32
- 07:46 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 !Women's FencingManon Brunet of France leads 8-2 at the half-way mark against India's Bhavani Devi in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32
- 07:43 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 !Women's FencingIndia's Bhavani Devi is behind 1-5 in the first period against Manon Brunet of France in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32
- 07:40 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 !Women's FencingIndia's Bhavani Devi is taking on Manon Brunet of France in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32
- 07:24 (IST)Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2Men's Singles - Sharath Kamal WinsIndia's Sharath Kamal wins the sixth game and seals the match 4-2 against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9
- 07:13 (IST)Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2Men's SinglesIndia's Sharath Kamal wins the fifth game of the match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2 - Kamal leads 3-2 against the Portuguese and is only a game away from a winScore: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6
- 07:03 (IST)Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2Men's SinglesIndia's Sharath Kamal loses the fourth game of the match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2 - Two games all, this match nowScore: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11
- 06:55 (IST)Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2Men's SinglesIndia's Sharath Kamal takes the third game of the match as well against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5
- 06:46 (IST)Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2Men's SinglesIndia's Sharath Kamal makes a comeback to win the second game of the match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2Score: 2-11 11-8
- 06:45 (IST)Shooting - Skeet Men's Qualification!Men's ShootingAfter 3 SeriesAngad Vir Singh Bajwa - 24 25 24 - 73 - Rank 11Mairaj Ahmad Khan - 25 24 22 - 71 - Rank 25
- 06:33 (IST)Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2Men's SinglesIndia's Sharath Kamal takes on Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2
- 06:32 (IST)Shooting - Skeet Men's Qualification!Men's ShootingIndian shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will aim to hit the target in Skeet Men's Qualification
- 06:21 (IST)Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination !Men's Archery - India WinIndia (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) win fourth set 55-54 to seal the match against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminationsArrows IND - 10 8 9 8 10 10 - 55Arrows KAZ - 9 9 10 7 9 10 - 54Set Points - IND 6 - 2 KAZ
- 06:15 (IST)Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination !Men's ArcheryIndia (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) lose third set against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminationsArrows IND - 10 9 9 8 10 10 - 56Arrows KAZ - 10 10 9 9 10 9 - 57Set Points - IND 4 - 2 KAZ
- 06:11 (IST)Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination !Men's ArcheryIndia (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) win second set 52-51 against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminationsArrows IND - 10 9 9 8 7 9 - 52Arrows KAZ - 8 8 8 9 9 9 - 51Set Points - IND 4 - 0 KAZ
- 06:05 (IST)Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination !Men's ArcheryIndia (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) win first set 55-54 against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminationsArrows IND - 9 9 8 9 10 10 - 55Arrows KAZ - 10 9 9 8 8 10 - 54Set Points - IND 2 - 0 KAZ
- 06:00 (IST)Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination !Men's ArcheryIndia (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) takes on Kazakhstan in Archery eliminations in a few minutes.Stay tuned
- 05:42 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 !Women's Fencing - Bhavani Devi WinsIndia's Bhavani Devi has beaten Nadia Azizi of Tunisia 15-3 as she shows complete dominance in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64
- 05:39 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 !Women's FencingNadia Azizi of Tunisia opens account with her first point but India's Bhavani Devi is still leading 10-1 in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64
- 05:37 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 !Women's FencingIndia's Bhavani Devi is leading 8-0 after first period versus Nadia Azizi of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64
- 05:30 (IST)Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 !Women's FencingIndia's Bhavani Devi is all set to make her Olympic debut as takes on Nadia Azizi of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64
