India's Sharath Kamal gave a thorough performance as he claimed a 4-2 win against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2. Kamal lost the first game but roared back to script an epic victory and cruise to the next round. Table tennis star Manika Batra will be hoping to build on her resurgent form in her women's singles third round fixture. After underperforming in Tokyo thus far, Indian archers endured a good day when the archery team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai defeated Kazakhstan 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of men's team archery event. Earlier, Indian fencer Bhavani Devi defeated Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi in women's Sabre Table of 64 match. Bhavani Devi showed complete dominance to win 15-3 in just over six minutes. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal will be up against Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles second round. The Indian women's hockey team, after losing their Olympics opener to the Netherlands, will be up against Germany in their Pool A fixture. Other than the aforementioned events, Team India will also have athletes featuring in shooting, sailing, badminton, swimming and boxing events.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 4

July 26 2021 07:50 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 ! Women's Fencing - Bhavani Devi Loses

India's Bhavani Devi goes down fighting 7-15 against Manon Brunet of France Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32

July 26 2021 07:49 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 ! Women's Fencing

India's Bhavani Devi trying to make a comeback but still trails 6-11 against Manon Brunet of France Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32

July 26 2021 07:46 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 ! Women's Fencing

Manon Brunet of France leads 8-2 at the half-way mark against India's Bhavani Devi in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32

July 26 2021 07:43 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 ! Women's Fencing

India's Bhavani Devi is behind 1-5 in the first period against Manon Brunet of France in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32

July 26 2021 07:40 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Manon Brunet - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32 ! Women's Fencing

India's Bhavani Devi is taking on Manon Brunet of France in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 32

Share Link

July 26 2021 07:24 (IST) Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2 Men's Singles - Sharath Kamal Wins

India's Sharath Kamal wins the sixth game and seals the match 4-2 against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2

Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 Share Link

July 26 2021 07:13 (IST) Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2 Men's Singles

India's Sharath Kamal wins the fifth game of the match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2 - Kamal leads 3-2 against the Portuguese and is only a game away from a win

Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 Share Link

July 26 2021 07:03 (IST) Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2 Men's Singles

India's Sharath Kamal loses the fourth game of the match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2 - Two games all, this match now

Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 Share Link

July 26 2021 06:55 (IST) Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2 Men's Singles

India's Sharath Kamal takes the third game of the match as well against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2

Score: 2-11 11-8 11-5 Share Link

July 26 2021 06:46 (IST) Sharath Kamal Versus Tiago Apolonia - Men's Singles Round 2 Men's Singles

India's Sharath Kamal makes a comeback to win the second game of the match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in table tennis men's singles round 2

Score: 2-11 11-8 Share Link

July 26 2021 06:45 (IST) Shooting - Skeet Men's Qualification! Men's Shooting

After 3 Series

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa - 24 25 24 - 73 - Rank 11

Mairaj Ahmad Khan - 25 24 22 - 71 - Rank 25 Share Link

July 26 2021 06:21 (IST) Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination ! Men's Archery - India Win

India (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) win fourth set 55-54 to seal the match against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminations

Arrows IND - 10 8 9 8 10 10 - 55

Arrows KAZ - 9 9 10 7 9 10 - 54

Set Points - IND 6 - 2 KAZ

Share Link

July 26 2021 06:15 (IST) Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination ! Men's Archery

India (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) lose third set against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminations

Arrows IND - 10 9 9 8 10 10 - 56

Arrows KAZ - 10 10 9 9 10 9 - 57

Set Points - IND 4 - 2 KAZ

July 26 2021 06:11 (IST) Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination ! Men's Archery

India (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) win second set 52-51 against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminations

Arrows IND - 10 9 9 8 7 9 - 52

Arrows KAZ - 8 8 8 9 9 9 - 51

Set Points - IND 4 - 0 KAZ

July 26 2021 06:05 (IST) Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination ! Men's Archery

India (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) win first set 55-54 against Kazakhstan in Archery eliminations

Arrows IND - 9 9 8 9 10 10 - 55

Arrows KAZ - 10 9 9 8 8 10 - 54

Set Points - IND 2 - 0 KAZ

July 26 2021 06:00 (IST) Archery - India vs Kazakhstan - 1/8 Elimination ! Men's Archery

India (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) takes on Kazakhstan in Archery eliminations in a few minutes. Stay tuned

Share Link

July 26 2021 05:42 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 ! Women's Fencing - Bhavani Devi Wins

India's Bhavani Devi has beaten Nadia Azizi of Tunisia 15-3 as she shows complete dominance in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64

July 26 2021 05:39 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 ! Women's Fencing

Nadia Azizi of Tunisia opens account with her first point but India's Bhavani Devi is still leading 10-1 in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64

July 26 2021 05:37 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 ! Women's Fencing

India's Bhavani Devi is leading 8-0 after first period versus Nadia Azizi of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64

July 26 2021 05:30 (IST) Fencing - Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Azizi - Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64 ! Women's Fencing

India's Bhavani Devi is all set to make her Olympic debut as takes on Nadia Azizi of Tunisia in Women's Sabre Individual Table Of 64

July 26 2021 05:17 (IST) Hello And Welcome! Day 4 - Tokyo Olympics

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 4 of Olympics 2020. We can't wait for India's action to begin as athletes are scheduled to feature in several events including fencing, sailing, badminton and boxing.

So stay tuned for Live action! Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 4 of Olympics 2020. We can't wait for India's action to begin as athletes are scheduled to feature in several events including fencing, sailing, badminton and boxing. Share Link