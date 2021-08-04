India women's hockey team will take on Argentina in the semi-final at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side already created history by shocking Australia in the quarterfinal thanks to a goal by Gurjit Kaur. The rejuvenated women's team will be looking to assure themselves of their first-ever Olympic medal. India had a poor start to their Tokyo Olympics campaign as they lost three back-to-back matches but a close win against Ireland started the beginning of a dream run.

Live Updates from India Women vs Argentina Women hockey semi-final match