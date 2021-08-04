Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics, India Women vs Argentina Women Semi-Finals, Live Updates: India Take On Argentina In Women's Hockey Semis
India vs Argentina women's hockey semi-final match Live: India women's hockey will be up against Argentina in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics.
India vs Argentina women's hockey semi-final: India women's hockey will face Argentina in semis.© AFP
India women's hockey team will take on Argentina in the semi-final at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side already created history by shocking Australia in the quarterfinal thanks to a goal by Gurjit Kaur. The rejuvenated women's team will be looking to assure themselves of their first-ever Olympic medal. India had a poor start to their Tokyo Olympics campaign as they lost three back-to-back matches but a close win against Ireland started the beginning of a dream run.
- 15:25 (IST)About to kick-off
The two teams are out for their national anthems. Here is India's starting XI: Savita (GK), Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rani (C), Vandana Katariya.
- 15:17 (IST)Eyeing an encoreIndia stunned heavyweights Australia in the quarters. Can they cause another upset and create history today?
- 14:50 (IST)Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live blog of India's clash against Argentina in the women's hockey semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. There is still over half an hour to go for the much-awaited match.
