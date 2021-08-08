Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Athletes Rejoice, Pose With Medals
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live: India's flagbearer Bajrang Punia led the Indian contingent out to the stadium
The closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Games began in a nearly empty Olympic Stadium on Sunday, at the end of a 16-day event held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions. The festivities began in front of VIPs after the Japanese flag was raised at the 68,000-seat venue, where fans are barred to prevent infections. Wrestler Bajrang Punia led the Indian contingent out during the parade of athletes during the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020.
Here are all the live updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony
- 17:15 (IST)Glorious light show takes over!Lights illuminate the Tokyo sky and then form the Olympic rings, with fireworks going off to make it that more spectacular.
- 17:08 (IST)Fan videos being projected in the Olympic Stadium!Due to coronavirus protocols, the opening ceremony is being held without spectators but the organisers have put up a screen inside the stadium where the fans videos from across the world are being projected.
Even if we cannot be together, we can still share a moment that we will never forget.— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
Videos from fans all over the world are projected into the Olympic Stadium at the #ClosingCeremony
You can submit yours NOW! https://t.co/TQ9qFlXBh1#StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lPj3PCDRhx
- 17:03 (IST)USA athletes make their way onto the ground!USA were the only nation to win over 100 medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020.
- 16:52 (IST)Parade of athletes begin!The athletes who gave it their all over the last couple of weeks walk out for one last time at the Olympic Stadium.
The parade of athletes has begun!— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
The athletes walk in together to celebrate everything they have given these past few weeks.
Alone we are small but together we are giants!#StrongerTogether | #ClosingCeremony | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/YvACHlXcUE
- 16:41 (IST)Flag bearers of each countries march out!Flag bearers and athletes of each country who participated at the Tokyo Games make their way out to the stadium. For India, it is wrestler Bajrang Punia who is walking out with the national flag.
Welcome, flagbearers!— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
The athletes enter the Olympic Stadium together - a moment to remember that, while we may come from all over the world, @Tokyo2020 has proven that we are always #StrongerTogether. #Tokyo2020 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Wz8tnkb3mC
- 16:34 (IST)Fireworks to kick off the closing ceremony!The closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway at the Olympic stadium. IOC president Thomas Bach is in attendance.
It's 8pm on 8 August 2021.— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 8, 2021
The #ClosingCeremony for the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 has officially begun.#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/AFSU15MGrr
- 16:20 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. The sporting extravaganza is about to conclude after weeks of thrilling action.