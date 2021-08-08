Fan videos being projected in the Olympic Stadium!

Even if we cannot be together, we can still share a moment that we will never forget.



Videos from fans all over the world are projected into the Olympic Stadium at the #ClosingCeremony



You can submit yours NOW! https://t.co/TQ9qFlXBh1#StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lPj3PCDRhx — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

Due to coronavirus protocols, the opening ceremony is being held without spectators but the organisers have put up a screen inside the stadium where the fans videos from across the world are being projected.