Tokyo Olympics, Badminton Semifinals, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Updates: PV Sindhu Takes On World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying In Titanic Semis Clash
Badminton Semifinals PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Updates: PV Sindhu will take on world number one Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals of women's badminton singles, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Having defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals, Rio 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu will face Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals of women's badminton singles on Saturday, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The match will take place at Court 1 of the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. The match will be a tricky test for Sindhu, considering that Tzu Ying is currently ranked first in the BWF women's singles world ranking. On the other hand, Sindhu is placed seventh on the BWF leaderboard. In her quarterfinal fixture, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in a match which lasted 56 minutes. Meanwhile, her Taiwanese opponent defeated Ratchanok Intanon 14-21, 21-18, 21-18. Sindhu will be hoping to defeat Tzu Ying and keep her chase for an elusive Olympic gold alive, when the duo face each other on Saturday.
Here Are The LIVE UPDATES Of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Badminton Women's Singles) From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 14:12 (IST)PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Last meetingThe last time, PV Sindhu faced Tai Tzu Ying was in the BWF World Tour Finals (2020), at New Delhi. The Indian shuttler lost 21-19, 12-21, 17-21 in their group fixture.
- 14:06 (IST)PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Head to headBoth players have faced each other 18 times, with Tai Tzu Ying coming out on top with 13 wins. PV Sindhu has managed to only muster five victories.
What a final we have Action starts
https://t.co/IOaQmv3kLK#RaiseARacket #Tokyo2020 #Olympics
- 13:56 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the women's badminton singles semifinal between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying, at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. The match will begin at 3:20 PM IST, so stay tuned folks for further updates!
A titanic battle awaits in the women's singles #Badminton semi-finals tomorrow!
PV Sindhu or World No. Tai Tzu-Ying - who will conquer the court #Tokyo2020 #StrongerTogether #UnitedByEmotion