India's weightlifting hero Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, is "heading back home" from Japan on Monday. She took to Twitter to share a picture with her coach Vijay Sharma from the airport. "Heading back to home. Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life," the 26-year-old wrote in her tweet. "Congratulations!" the official account of the International Olympics Committee wrote in response to Chanu's tweet. Fans also flooded her post with messages of congratulations and support as the post garnered over 1,800 retweets and 32,000 likes.

Heading back to home , Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life. pic.twitter.com/6H2VpAxU1x - Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Mirabai Chanu, who hails from Manipur, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the women's 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

It was India's first weightlifting medal at the Olympics in 21 years.

She finished behind China's Hou Zhihui, while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah claimed the bronze medal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Chanu and also promised her a "special" job in the state government.

"To be a big player or achieve something big, you have to make sacrifices and I have made many sacrifices," Mirabai Chanu told NDTV after winning the silver medal in Tokyo.

She also shared an emotional message on her social media after her podium finish at Tokyo Olympics.

Promoted

"I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country," wrote Mirabai with a special message thanking all the supporters.

"It's really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank a billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey," she wrote in her message.