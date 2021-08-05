Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya took home the silver medalafter narrowly losing 4:7 in the men's freestyle 57kg final to ROC's Zavur Uguev on Thursday. Ravi Dahiya was trailing 2-4 after first period in the gold medal bout. Uguev then increased his lead to 7-2 but the Indian wrestler didn't give in and came roaring back to win two points and reduce the deficit to three points. Dahiya then went for the kill, looking to score more points but his Russian opponent's defence held firm. Ravi Dahiya's silver is the sixth medal India has won in wrestling at the Olympics.

With his second-place finish, Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win silver at Olympics after Sushil Kumar. Sushil had won the silver in London Games in 2012.

On Wednesday, Ravi Dahiya had breezed past Colombia's Tigreros Urbano in his 1/8 Final bout to make it to the quarterfinals. He won the bout 13:2.

In the last-eight bout, Ravi proved to be too good for Georgi Valentino Vangelov as he registered a comfortable win over the Bulgarian, winning the bout 14:4.

Ravi was up against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final match and he was pushed on the backfoot in the last three minutes of the bout and was trailing 2:9 at one stage.

With just 40 seconds remaining in the bout, the 23-year-old Indian wrestler was trailing 7:9 but he managed to get the win by pinning his opponent and got a place in the final via fall.