Olympic champion Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women's 3m springboard diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. Daley, who recently won a gold medal in the men's 10m synchronized 10m platform event, is known to be an avid knitting lover as suggested by his social media activity. Broadcasters caught Daley knitting on Sunday and it was telecasted on live television, and also the official social media handle of the Olympics posted a photo of it on Twitter. It was captioned as, "Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving."

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Earlier this week, Daley took to Instagram to show off "a little medal case" he made, and it was well-received by fans. Here is a video of him showing his knitted medal case to fans:

After winning the synchronized 10m platform with partner Matty Lee, Daley lauded LGBTQ athletes.

"When I was young, I always felt like the one that was alone and different and didn't fit in, and there was something about me that was always never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be", he said according to the official Olympics website.

"I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how along you feel right now, you are not alone, and you can achieve anything.

Promoted

"And there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you."

Daley is married to Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black, and the couple also have a child.