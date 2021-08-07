India's Neeraj Chopra scripted history by clinching the country's first gold at the Olympics in athletics, winning the men's javelin throw final with a best throw of 87.58m. Neeraj, on his Olympic debut, completely decimated the field with a stunning performance in the final. With Neeraj's historic showing in Tokyo, India registered their most successful campaign at the Olympics. As soon as he clinched the gold for India, Twitter went into a frenzy. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes on Twitter. Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold for India after Abhinav Bindra, who won it at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Tendulkar wrote "India shines better today because of you, Neeraj."





Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.



What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Former cricketer RP Singh dubbed Neeraj "a legend" after his Tokyo heroics.

#NeerajChopra you are a legend at 23! Don't have words. So proud and overwhelmed. — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 7, 2021

Yuvraj Singh was full of praise for Neeraj and said the country salutes you.

Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you so proud of you ! @Neeraj_chopra1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021

Boxing legend Mary Kom also heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra.

Historic Athletic Gold medal. Big Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning gold medal for India #Tokyo2020 you make us all proud. #Cheer4India — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 7, 2021

Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!!

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!

Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!

History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021

Neeraj had started the men's javelin throw final with a throw of 87.03 to take the lead. Neeraj bettered his own attempt by registering a distance of 87.58m in his second attempt.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won the silver medal with a best throw of 86.67m. His countryman Vitezslav Vesely took home the bronze with a best throw of 85.44m.