Manu Bhaker enters Tokyo Olympics after tasting success in the recently-concluded Shooting World Cup. She won a silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event along with Saurabh Chaudhary. She also won a bronze medal as part of the Indian women's team in 10m air pistol event, where she teamed up with Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat to defeat the Hungarian team of Veronika Major, Miriam Jako and Sara Rahel Fabian.

Bhaker, who is a gold medalist at the 2018 World Cup, Youth Olympics and Commonwealth Games, said earlier this year that adapting to the Tokyo range and conditions won't be a problem for the Indian team.

"Best part about India is that we have all seasons here, every sort of climate, temperature and environment. We have had all experience about the windy conditions and climate changes, I believe that it won't be a problem for us," she said.

Bhaker is a student of Political Science at Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College and she wrote her BA exams while in Croatia for the World Cup.

However, she remains focused on the shooting as the Olympics draw near.

"This is the year of the Olympics and I am fully focused on how to give my best and do my country proud," she said ahead of the World Cup.

Promoted

Bhaker, 19, has been selected for three events at the Olympics. She will compete in women's 25m pistol alongside Sarnobat, 10m air pistol event with Deswal and mixed team 10m pistol event with Chaudhary.

Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23, 2021.