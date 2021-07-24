Indian tennis star and former women's doubles world number one Sania Mirza is among just three Indian female atheletes to participate in four Olympic Games -- the first being former sprinter Shiny Wilson. Saina will be partnering Ankita Raina in the women's doubles tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian discus thrower Seema Punia will also be participating in her fourth Olympics and will be representing India in the upcoming days. Ahead of her first-round match, Sania on Saturday shared a bunch of photographs with her followers on Instagram. "Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Photo dump -part 1," Sania captioned the post.In the first snap, Sania could be seen sitting in front of the Olympic rings. The next couple of pictures are from her practice session. In the last photograph, the six-time Grand Slam champion looked as dazzling as ever as she posed for the camera in India's Tokyo Olympics kit.

Fans were also happy to get a virtual tour of the Olympic village and they showed their appreciation by liking the post.

Sania had also shared several pictures from the Olympic village in her Instagram Stories. And, in one of the snaps, she could be seen sharing the frame with Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu.

In another Stories, Sania has shared a message by India's former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. "Very experienced and India's pride Sania Mirza and young talented Ankita Raina are ready in women's doubles in tennis," the message read.

Sania also shared a special note from India's singles star Sumit Nagal, heaping praise on the Hyderabadi player for her stellar performance over the years.

"I think she's 34, becoming a mother, having a kid, not playing for a few years, coming back from injury and to represent the country at the Olympics. It's pretty huge. I'm pretty sure she is motivating a lot of people back home," Sumit said when asked about 4 times Olympian Sania's impact.

Sania Mirza along with debutant Ankita Raina will start their Tokyo Olympics campaign against Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok.