India's star shuttler PV Sindhu made history on Sunday as she became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the bronze medal in women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics a day after her heartbreaking semi-final defeat against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu had won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games. She is also only the second Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

Social media erupted after Sindhu's historic win as fans lauded the two-time Olympic medallist.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said Sindhu got a "smashing victory".

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!!



You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !



An Olympic medalist twice over!



India is so proud of you & awaits your return!



YOU DID IT !

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1! You make us super proud !!!" tweeted Abhinav Bindra, India's only individual gold medallist in Olympic history, along with an inspirational message.

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!!

Several others also congratulated Sindhu on her achievement.

#PVSindhu #TokyoOlympics2020#PvSindhu wins Broze Medal



2016 Olympics - Silver

2020 Olympics - Bronze



Pride of the Nation

PV Sindhu wins the 1st game 21-13

This was India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics so far, although boxer Lovlina Borgohain is also assured of a medal after reaching the semifinals of the women's Welter (69kg).