India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejeshon Wednesday said that the bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics is an Onam gift for Malayalis. PR Sreejesh received a rousing welcome at the Kochi International airport. "This is a long-awaited medal. May this be a good Onam gift for Malayalis," said Sreejesh. Earlier, on Monday, PR Sreejesh said that the bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics can be in as the "rebirth of Indian hockey".

The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medalin Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia, respectively.

However, they staged a remarkable comeback to grab a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch a historic Bronze medal at Olympic Games and as result climbed up to their best-ever world ranking.