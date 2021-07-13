Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an online interaction session with India's Tokyo-bound athletes. He spoke with some of the athletes in depth, giving them encouragement and asking them about their stories. While speaking to badminton star PV Sindhu, the Prime Minister recalled an interview in which her coach Pullella Gopichand said he had confiscated her phone and barred her from having ice-cream during the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won the Silver medal. PM Modi jokingly asked her if she is now allowed to eat ice-cream again.

Sindhu said that with the Olympics approaching, she has to control her diet so she doesn't get to eat a lot of ice-cream.

As PM Modi wished her luck for the Olympics, he told her that he hoped for her to repeat her success in Tokyo 2020.

"Work hard and I have faith that you will again be successful this time," PM Modi said as he concluded his talk with her.

"And after you success, when I meet all of you, I'll also have ice-cream with you," the Prime Minister said with a grin, drawing laughs from Sindhu and her parents, who were also part of the call.

PM Modi also spoke to the likes of archer Deepika Kumari, boxer MC Mary Kom and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

PM Modi told the athletes that they are a "reflection of new India" and that they should not worry about pressure and just play with all their heart when they go to Tokyo.

"It was an honour and an absolute pleasure speaking to our PM Narendra Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the entire nation for the continuous support and we hope to make you proud at the Olympics," PV Sindhu later told news agency ANI.