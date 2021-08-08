The Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday after over two weeks of thrilling competition across sporting disciplines. New heroes were born and heartbreaks suffered as athletes from 206 countries competed at the quadrennial showpiece event. However, it wasn't just sporting action that shone through at the Games as moments of sportsmanship, crazy celebrations and athletes' off-field antics had the world buzzing over the last few weeks. Here are some of the instances from the Tokyo Olympics that went viral.

Friendship 'Golds'

Mutatz Barshim of Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi showed what the Olympic spirit is truly about when they put friendship before individual glory in the men's high jump.

The two of them saw their final efforts tied and were offered the chance of a jump-off for victory at a spectator-free Olympic Stadium, before Barshim asked: "Can we have two golds?"

The answer was yes and the jumpers -- friends who both overcame injury setbacks to make the Games -- shared top spot on the Olympic podium.

Fave moment of the Olympics so far. Barshim (Qatar) and Tamberi (Italy) were tied in the high-jump final. The official is there talking about a prospective jump-off, but Barshim asks immediately: "Can we have two golds?" One look, no words exchanged, they know they're sharing it. pic.twitter.com/E3SneYFocA - Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

Tamberi was overcome with emotion, as the two friends held each other in warm embrace.

Coach gone crazy

Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall's feral, hip-thrusting celebrations provided the first viral moment of the Tokyo Games.

Boxall flipped out after his swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 400m freestyle ahead of fierce American rival Katie Ledecky.

Roaring with delight, the long-haired swimming coach kicked the air, hammered his fists and ground his hips against a perspex barrier.

Non dimentichiamoci e diciamo grazie a dean boxall il coach di ariarne titmus per averci donato uno dei momenti pi alti di questa olimpiade#giochiolimpici #Tokyo2020 #italiateam #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/X1FgzXi4l0 — Poison Ivy (@GrimmyCullivan) August 8, 2021

"I think I went outside of my body," Boxall later said, apologising for tearing off his face mask in his excitement.

Tom Daley knitting in the stands

British diver Tom Daley won the gold medal in the synchronised 10-metre platform along with teammate Matty Lee.

He was later spotting knitting in the stands while cheering for his country in the women's springboard final.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Daley knitted a Union Jack pouch and also crafted a Great Britain cardigan and a purple sweater for his friend's French bulldog.

Kaylee McKeown drops the F-Bomb

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown dropped an F-bomb on live TV after scorching to victory in the women's Olympic 100m backstroke, earning some sharp words from her mother.

McKeown uttered an expletive before covering her mouth after realising what she had said.

Kaylee McKeown drops the F Bomb right next to the Seebohm #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hj6P32uBVV — Tim Rosen (@timrosen35) July 27, 2021

Her mother told Australian media: "Swearing on TV! I will have to have a word to her later."

After receiving her gold medal, McKeown was informed of her mum's comments but said she wasn't worried about getting in trouble.

"I think I might be mum's favourite for a little bit now. Just a little bit," she said.

Simone Biles' 'dog'ged determination

Star US gymnast Simone Biles, in her second Olympic Games, had a troubled time as she dealt with the "twisties", a condition meaning gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

She pulled out of five of her six finals but came back to win bronze in the beam final.

What might have helped is having her French bulldogs Lilo and Rambo cheering her on -- or at least cardboard cut-outs of them held aloft and wagging their cardboard tails in the stands.

Get yourself a partner who gets as excited to see you as @Simone_Biles was to see her dogs in the crowd after the beam finals #Olympics #SimoneBiles #goals pic.twitter.com/dAQRsQfGPr — Blair Booth (@Polarblair222) August 5, 2021

After coming through her comeback routine to take bronze, Biles's face lit up when she spotted them, blowing them kisses and waving.