Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, Lovlina Borgohain, Shooters, Men's And Women's Hockey Teams In Action
Tokyo Olympics: The likes of shooter Manu Bhaker, sprinter Dutee Chand, shuttler PV Sindhu and the women's and men's hockey teams among others from the Indian contingent will be in action on July 30.
After some highs and lows on Thursday, the Indian contingent will see fresh faces competing on Friday as sprinter Dutee Chand and other track and field athletes compete at the Tokyo Games. Dutee will compete in women's 100m sprint while MP Jabir will be in action in men's 100m hurdles. Indian athletes will also put their challenge forward in 4X400 mixed relay round one. Among the familiar faces, shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action again in women's 25m pistol qualification rapid. Archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu and the women's and men's hockey team will also compete. Beside these athletes, Indian golf players and sailors will also be in action.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics:
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan S Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Time: 4:00 AM IST
Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker (Shooting) - 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
Time: 5:30 AM IST
Deepika Kumari (Archery) - Women's 1/8 Eliminations
Time: 6 AM IST
Avinash Mukund (Athletics) - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2
Time: 6:17 AM IST
Dutee Chand - Women's 100m
Time: Timing not available yet
Indian Women's Hockey Team - Pool A match vs Ireland
Time: 8:15 AM IST
Simranjit Kaur (Boxing) - Round of 16 bout
Time: 8:18 AM IST
M.P. Jabir (Athletics) - Men's 100m Hurdle Round 1, Heat 5
Time: 8:27 AM IST
Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09
Time: 8:35 AM IST (Race 10 follows)
Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 07
Time: 8:35 AM IST (Race 08 and 09 follow)
Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) - Quarterfinal bout
Time: 8:48 AM IST
Vishnu Sarvanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 9
Time: 11:05 AM (Race 10 follows)
PV Sindhu (Badminton) - Quarterfinal match against Akane Yamaguchi
Time: 1:15 PM IST
Indian men's hockey team - Pool A match vs Japan
Time: 3 PM IST
Athletics - 4x400 Mixed Relay Round 1 - Heat 2
Time: 4:42 PM IST