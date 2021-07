The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. A video showing athletes training at home during the coronavirus pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown. The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden. The emperor will officially declare the Games open.

