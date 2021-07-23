Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Live: Indian Contingent Enters Stadium
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: The Tokyo Games opening ceremony has begun, in a nearly empty National Stadium, on Friday.
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. A video showing athletes training at home during the coronavirus pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown. The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden. The emperor will officially declare the Games open.
- 18:12 (IST)Kenya adds an extra punch to the fashion sense at the National Stadium!Kenya entered the parade in total style, and their uniforms were totally fashionable!
Now that's what we call entering in style. Welcome Kenya! #KEN#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony @OlympicsKe pic.twitter.com/BDqudmDJip— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
- 18:06 (IST)Youngest flagbearer!!!!!The Syrian Arab Republic has been led by Hend Zaza and Ahmad Saber Hamcho. Zaza is a 12-year-old table tennis player!
Remember what you were doing when you were 12?— Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021
Syrian table tennis player is making her Olympic debut, the youngest athlete @Tokyo2020@ittfworld
Read her inspiring story here:https://t.co/x1ghaQ2xQ7
- 18:01 (IST)Another snapshot of India!Here is another photo of the Indian contingent during the parade:
July 23, 2021
- 17:57 (IST)Here are the hosts for the 2023 Olympics!With Brisbane winning the hosting rights for the 2023 Olympics recently, here is the Australian contingent entering the National Stadium:
Their country has just been chosen to host the 2032 Olympic Games!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Welcome to the Australian team. #AUS#OpeningCeremony | @AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/AbIB98I2Iv
- 17:52 (IST)Watch: Team India's entry in the parade at the National StadiumHere is the video of the Indian contingent's entry in the National Stadium:
Here they are #TeamIndia at the #OpeningCeremony of #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8K49eWliqF— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021
- 17:46 (IST)Team Great Britain!Team Great Britain enter the National Stadium, and are led by Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi.
@TeamGB have arrived at #Tokyo2020!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi carry the flag.#OpeningCeremony #StrongerTogether #GBR @hannahmills1988 | @moesbihi pic.twitter.com/S59RAUuR0P
- 17:44 (IST)Snapshots from India's paradeHere are some snapshots from India's pre-parade entry in the National Stadium:
#TeamIndia is ready for the March past at the Opening Ceremony of #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/asJKuvVqoy— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
- 17:41 (IST)RETRO!The Italian team show off their retro fashion sense and enter the National Stadium in their own unique manner!
Welcome to the #OpeningCeremony @ItaliaTeam_it!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Jessica Rossi and @eliaviviani are carrying the flag for the 2026 Winter Olympics hosts. #ITA #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lkjDdBsqhW
- 17:33 (IST)FASHION ICONS!Well, here is Angola hijacking the Opening Ceremony with their amazing fashion sense! Just look at those super cool uniforms folks!
Those Angola uniforms. #ANG#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/OVGeaS3BkM— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
- 17:31 (IST)Argentina top the energy ranking in the parade!In case you wondered, Argentina's energy in the parade hasn't been matched by any other countries, with most giving out a somber vibe!
Hola, Argentina! #ARG#OpeningCeremony | @PrensaCOA pic.twitter.com/TtVZClc56B— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
- 17:29 (IST)Here is a random fact!In case you were confused regarding the introduction of teams in the parade, teams (except for Greece) are being introduced in the order of the Japanese alphabet.
- 17:25 (IST)IOC Refugee Olympic TeamHere is a snapshot of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, who have graced The Games for the second time in history!
For the second time in its history, the Olympic Games welcome the IOC Refugee Olympic Team!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Leading the delegation into the stadium are the flagbearers, swimmer @YusraMardini and marathon runner Tachlowini Gabriyesos.#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony #EoR @RefugeesOlympic pic.twitter.com/ftVl2Kzd4H
- 17:23 (IST)Team India make their way into the National Stadium!Led by Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, the Indian contingent has entered the parade at the National Stadium!
- 17:20 (IST)Japanese video game themes!For video gamers, the ongoing parade will be a treat to watch, considering the music being played is from Japanese video games! Dragon Quest was the first one to be played!
- 17:16 (IST)Greece carries on with their Olympics custom with much aplomb!Here is a photo of Greece, who according to custom are the first nation to enter the stadium for the Opening Ceremony:
It is time for the #Tokyo2020 Parade of Athletes— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
As is custom, Greece are the first nation to enter the Olympic Stadium at the #OpeningCeremony #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/U09CCsCwtY
- 17:10 (IST)The athletes' parade begins!The athletes' parade has begun with Greece.Also, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh has been virtually awarded with the Olympic laurel.
- 17:07 (IST)THE COLOR PALLETE!The colors displayed in the Opening Ceremony shows the aesthetics of the Japanese culture! SUCH BEAUTY AND ELEGANCE! Here is a photo:
The variety and beauty of the costumes worn at the #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony is indescribable.— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
Help us finish this sentence: These costumes are... #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion
- 17:02 (IST)The Olympic Rings have been bought in!As already mentioned, the Olympic Rings have been bought into the stadium! They are made of wood from trees planted by athletes of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics! Each ring is four meters in diameter and is followed by paper lanterns!
The legacy of Tokyo 1964 lives on at #Tokyo2020— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
These Olympic Rings were crafted with wood grown from trees that were planted by athletes years ago when the #Olympics first came to Tokyo#StrongerTogether | #OpeningCeremony #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/Z1n0HCNK5h
- 16:57 (IST)In rememberance!There is also a memorial segment taking place, in remembrance of all those we have lost. Not only for the victims of COVID-19, but also the Olympians who have died at the Games in the past. There is also a mention of the Israeli team members who were killed at Munich 1972.
- 16:54 (IST)Light show!Here is a snapshot from the light show at the Opening Ceremony:
The light show at the #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
What do you see in the lights? #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/PKu3YGGY76
- 16:52 (IST)The flag of Japan!The flag of Japan has also been bought in, and is being carried by Miyake Yoshinobu, Takahashi Naoko, Tabata Momoha, Sakai Hibiki, Dohi Keita and Asaba Mizuki.
The Japanese flag has entered the Olympic stadium at the #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/WjcL2zeX8U— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
- 16:47 (IST)"Apart, but not alone."The Opening Ceremony has also begun on an emotional note, with plenty of emphasis being put on the COVID-19 pandemic, as many athletes have had to train in moments of isolation.
Apart, but not alone.— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for this moment in isolation. But they were always connected by their hope and shared passion. #StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/7teAvhljXe
- 16:44 (IST)Emperor Naruhito and Thomas Bach wave to the crowd!Emperor Naruhito and Thomas Bach have graced the National Stadium with their presence, and the Japanese flag is currently being displayed!
- 16:41 (IST)Throwback: Tokyo 1964Journalist Nick Hope has shared a photo on Twitter. consisting of the Olympic Rings, which will be used in the Opening Ceremony tonight. The Rings were made from the trees planted by Japanese athletes at the 1964 Tokyo Games.
An #olympics fact for you...— Nick Hope - the dyslexic journalist (@NickHopeTV) July 23, 2021
The wood used to carve the Olympic Rings in the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony tonight are made from the trees which were planted by s athletes at the 1964 Games - the last time Japan hosted the Olympics #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/gNPraNIzGX
- 16:37 (IST)Fireworks adorn the Tokyo sky!The organisers have taken us down memory lane with a video revisiting 2013, when Tokyo was awarded the hosting rights for Olympics 2020. The video has been followed by a countdown from 20.As the countdown hit 0, fireworks adorned the Tokyo sky, above the National Stadium.
The #OpeningCeremony for the #Olympics #Tokyo2020 has officially begun #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/N1jXG8SDFM— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
- 16:31 (IST)The Opening Ceremony begins!The Opening Ceremony has begun folks! Stay tuned for our live updates and a glimpse of the extravaganza displayed at the National Stadium!
- 16:28 (IST)Mary Kom's children wish her luck!Mary Kom's children wished her luck ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Here is the message:
MC Mary Kom's children send a lovely message for their mother!— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 23, 2021
Send yours, in the replies below #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #TeamIndia | @MangteC pic.twitter.com/Mt1VEpvEiv
- 16:22 (IST)10 minutes away!The Opening Ceremony is just 10 minutes away! Here is a photo of the National Stadium, all geared up!
#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/MI32DYpdNl— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
- 16:20 (IST)IOC Refugee Olympic Team flagbearers!The IOC Refugee Olympic Team will be led by swimmer Yusra Mardini and marathoner Tachlowini Gabriyesos as their flagbearers.
.@YusraMardini competed at Rio 2016 as part of the first #RefugeeOlympicTeam.#Tokyo2020 will be Gabriyesos' first participation at the #Olympics.— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 23, 2021
Both will be carrying the @RefugeesOlympic flag at the Opening Ceremony.https://t.co/vzAZAVDuyh
- 16:17 (IST)One last sunset graces the National Stadium. See picThe National Stadium, which will be hosting the opening ceremony, has been graced by one last touch of sunlight. Here is the photo:
#Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #Olympics | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/OqfQtAWy0a— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
- 16:13 (IST)Deepika Kumari finishes ninth!Earlier in the day, women's archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women's individual ranking round. Meahile, Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarandeep Rai also finished with scores of 656, 653 and 652.
- 15:56 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics! The marquee event has already begun, with Indian archers being called into action today (July 23). Stay tuned, folks!