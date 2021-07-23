Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Tokyo 2020 Live: Deepika Kumari Finishes 9th In Women's Individual Ranking Round
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian archer Deepika Kumari finished at the ninth spot in the women's individual ranking round on the first day, which was dominated by the South Korean archers.
Indian archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth with a score of 663 after 12 intense sets in the women's individual ranking round on the first day of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Deepika started steadily and finished fourth at the end of the first half but soon slipped again in the second. The round was dominated by the South Korean Archers, An San - 680, Jang Minhee - 677, Chaeyoung Kang- 675 as they took the first three spots. An San broke the Games record previously held by Lina Herasymenko of Ukraine (673). Deepika's last shot was a seven and she slipped two places to finish at 9th. Later in the day, Indian archers -- Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action in the men's individual ranking round. The opening ceremony is also scheduled for the day and will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
- 07:30 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round- Final Scores!Women's Individual Ranking Round!Scores:1. An San - 6802. Jang Minhee - 6773. Chaeyoung Kang- 6754. Alejandra Valencia - 6745. Mackenzie Brown- 668...9. Deepika Kumari - 663
- 07:18 (IST)2nd half- Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 66 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 609Korea's An San leads with a score of 624
- 07:11 (IST)2nd half- Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 60 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 556Korea's An San leads with a score of 568
- 07:04 (IST)2nd half- Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 54 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 498Korea's An San leads with a score of 513
- 06:52 (IST)2nd half- Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 48 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 442Korea's An San still leads with a score of 457
- 06:47 (IST)2nd half- Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 42 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 389Korea's An San still leads with a score of 401
- 06:42 (IST)First Half Ends- Women's Individual Ranking Round!Scores:1. An San - 3452. Jang Minhee - 3393. Mackenzie Brown - 3364. Deepika Kumari - 3345. Denisa Barankova - 334
- 06:23 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 36 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari is closing the gap. She has a score of 334Korea's An San leads with a score of 345
- 06:17 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 30 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 277Korea's An San still leads with a score of 287
- 06:09 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 24 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 218Korea's An San still leads with a score of 230
- 06:03 (IST)Women's Individual Ranking Round Update!After 18 out of the 72 arrows:Deepika Kumari has a score of 167Korea's An San leads with a score of 174
- 05:51 (IST)Deepika Starts- Women's Individual Ranking Round!After 12 out of the 72 arrows:After first two sets in the ranking round, Deepika Kumari has a score of 111Korea's An San leads with a score of 116
- 05:50 (IST)About World No. 1 Deepika Kumari!All you need to know about India's star archer: Deepika Kumari... Deepika attained the No.1 ranking after winning a treble of gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris in June...
- 05:26 (IST)Deepika Kumari Live!India's medal hopeful, world number one archer Deepika Kumari will soon begin her Olympic journey.
- 05:25 (IST)Olympics- Live!The 2020 Tokyo OlympicsThe wait is over as the Summer Games begin in Tokyo.Indian Archers Deepika Kumari, India's World No.1 archer along with Atanu Das are in action today.Stay tuned for Live updates.
- 05:06 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On the opening day of the marquee event, only Indian archers will be in action.