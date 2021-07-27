Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Advance In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary started brilliantly as they as they qualified for Stage 2 in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event qualification round.
The mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary lived up to the expectations as they qualified for Stage 2 after being placed at the top in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event qualification round while team of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma endured a poor start. A whole range of action gets underway on the fifth day of Tokyo Olympics with athletes including tennis star Andy Murray, table tennis legend Ma Long, football teams of Brazil, Sweden, USA and hockey teams from India, Spain, and Great Britain among others all in action. Murray plays his men's doubles second round match where he teams up with Joe Salisbury to take on the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Ma Long takes on India's veteran Sharath Kamal in men's singles third round while India's men's hockey team faces off against Spain. Indian shuttlers will also be in action as Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty play their Group A game in men's doubles. Indian athletes will also be in action in sailing, and boxing.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 5
- 06:10 (IST)10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification!Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To QualifyManu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finish at Rank 1 with a total of 582 points and qualify for Stage 2.Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma finish 17th with a total of 564 points and fail to qualify for Stage 2
- 06:05 (IST)Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification!Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To QualifyAfter Series 3Total - 193/200Manu Bhaker - 9 9 10 9 10 9 10 10 9 10 - 95Saurabh Chaudhary - 10 10 9 10 10 10 9 10 10 10- 98Total - 188/200Yashaswini Deswal - 9 9 9 9 9 10 8 9 10 9 - 91Abhishek Verma - 10 10 10 9 10 9 10 10 10 9 - 97
- 05:54 (IST)Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification!Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To QualifyAfter Series 2Total - 194/200Manu Bhaker - 10 10 9 9 9 9 9 10 9 10 - 94Saurabh Chaudhary - 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 - 100Total - 189/200Yashaswini Deswal - 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 9 8 9 - 95Abhishek Verma - 10 8 9 10 9 10 10 9 10 9 - 94
- 05:45 (IST)Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification!Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To QualifyAfter Series 1Total - 195/200Manu Bhaker - 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 9 10 9 - 97Saurabh Chaudhary - 9 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 - 98Total - 187/200Yashaswini Deswal - 9 10 9 9 10 10 9 10 9 10 - 95Abhishek Verma - 9 10 7 9 8 9 10 10 10 10- 92
- 05:27 (IST)Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification!Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To QualifyIndian shooters Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma will be in action shortly
- 05:19 (IST)Hello And Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics 2020Exciting day for the Indians as we will see athletes in actions in several sports including shooting, sailing, and boxingCan't wait for the action to begin!