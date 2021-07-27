The mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary lived up to the expectations as they qualified for Stage 2 after being placed at the top in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event qualification round while team of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma endured a poor start. A whole range of action gets underway on the fifth day of Tokyo Olympics with athletes including tennis star Andy Murray, table tennis legend Ma Long, football teams of Brazil, Sweden, USA and hockey teams from India, Spain, and Great Britain among others all in action. Murray plays his men's doubles second round match where he teams up with Joe Salisbury to take on the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Ma Long takes on India's veteran Sharath Kamal in men's singles third round while India's men's hockey team faces off against Spain. Indian shuttlers will also be in action as Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty play their Group A game in men's doubles. Indian athletes will also be in action in sailing, and boxing.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 5

July 27 2021 06:10 (IST) 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification! Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To Qualify

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finish at Rank 1 with a total of 582 points and qualify for Stage 2.

July 27 2021 06:05 (IST) Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification! Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To Qualify

After Series 3

Total - 193/200

Manu Bhaker - 9 9 10 9 10 9 10 10 9 10 - 95 Saurabh Chaudhary - 10 10 9 10 10 10 9 10 10 10- 98

Total - 188/200

July 27 2021 05:54 (IST) Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification! Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To Qualify

After Series 2

Total - 194/200

Manu Bhaker - 10 10 9 9 9 9 9 10 9 10 - 94 Saurabh Chaudhary - 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 - 100

Total - 189/200

July 27 2021 05:45 (IST) Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification! Mixed Team Shooting - Top 8 Team To Qualify

After Series 1

Total - 195/200

Manu Bhaker - 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 9 10 9 - 97 Saurabh Chaudhary - 9 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 - 98

Total - 187/200

July 27 2021 05:19 (IST) Hello And Welcome Everyone! Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Exciting day for the Indians as we will see athletes in actions in several sports including shooting, sailing, and boxing

Can't wait for the action to begin!



