Neeraj Chopra put in a stunning performance to win India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics. It was India's first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and also the country's second individual gold medal in its Olympic history after Abhinav Bindra's heroics in Beijing 2008. With his historic effort, he also took India's medal haul to seven at the ongoing Games -- the country's highest-ever, beating the previous best tally of six medals won at the London Games in 2012.

It was ace sprinter, also popularly known as 'Flying Sikh', Milkha Singh's wish to see India win an Olympic gold. He came close to winning a medal at the 1960 Olympics but the disappointment left him wanting to see India clinch an Olympic gold before he took his last breath, he had expressed.

"Dad from above is crying with joy. His dream has come true. Crying as I write this message. Proud moment for India. Salute him for his determination and hard work. God bless," said Jeev Milkha Singh, golfer and son of Milkha Singh.

Milkha Singh had set a national record in the 400m race at the Rome Olympics and it stood for almost 40 years.

He won four Asian Games gold medals and was the only Indian athlete to win an individual athletics gold medal at a Commonwealth Games until Krishna Poonia won the discus throw at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.