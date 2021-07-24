Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday to end India's 21-year wait for an Olympic medal in the discipline. The 26-year-old prepared hard for the quadrennial competition and part of her preparation included a strict diet. However, with the medal in her bag, she now can't wait to let loose and treat herself to something she says she hasn't had in a while -- a pizza.

"First, I am going to have a pizza. It has been a long time since I have not eaten one," Mirabai Chanu told NDTV.

"And I have waited for this day for a long time, so first I'll have a pizza," she said.

"It's been two days as well since I have eaten, so I'll eat a little extra," she joked.

When asked about her family making a fish preparation in celebration, she revealed that they too did not eat or drink anything on Saturday till she had won the medal.

"They have not eaten anything since morning. They said they won't even drink water until my competition was over, so now they have a big meal waiting for them," she said.

Promoted

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg + 115 kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The gold in the women's 49kg went to China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg + 116kg) , while Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg + 110kg).