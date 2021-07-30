Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured the second medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Lovlina out-punched Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen to win the women's Welter (64-69kg) last 8 bout and seal a semi-final berth at the Tokyo Games. With her win, Lovlina is now assured of at least a bronze medal. After her momentous victory, fans and sports personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the Indian boxer. Former India seamer RP Singh hailed Lovlina for defeating the 2018 World Championship gold medallist.

"Remember the name! #LovlinaBorgohain. She ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to reach the Semis," RP Singh tweeted.

"The day gets sweeter as Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins her quarter-final welterweight bout and India is assured of another medal. #Lovlina #Tokyo2020 #Olympics," VVS Laxman wrote in his Tweet.

"Finally congratulations India #lovlina #TeamIndia," Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh tweeted.

"Wah wah #LovlinaBorgohain #Tokyo2020," Mohammad Kaif said.

Lovlina, taking part in her first Olympic Games, won the quarterfinal bout via a split decision against the Chinese Taipei boxer.

The 23-year-old had defeated Germany's Nadine Apetz 3:2 in a hard-fought bout in her Round of 16 match earlier at the Games.

Lovlina will now take on Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who is the top seed in the women's welterweight category on August 4.