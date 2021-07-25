The Indian men's hockey team takes on Australia in their second Pool A match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Both teams won their opening games and will be looking to consolidate their position on top of their group with a win at the Oi Hockey Stadium. India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a closely contested encounter on Saturday. Australia come into the match on the back of a 5-3 win against hosts Japan. Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace for India against New Zealand and will be looking to add to his tally. Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh also starred, making some big saves towards the end of the match.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Tokyo Olympics Men's Pool A hockey match between India and Australia